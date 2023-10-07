Saturday’s action from the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has wrapped up and qualifying is now complete for at least 19 countries heading into Sunday’s action. Three qualifying races were run for each class meaning every nation finally got to see how their respective riders matched up against each other. There was also a 40-minute free practice in the morning for each class as we saw riders on track for the first time of the weekend at Ernee.

A packed how along the French hillsides watched as the MXGP qualifying race fired into the first corner. Current MXGP World Champion and Team Spain’s Jorge Prado launched out to the holeshot just ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Seewer and Belgium’s Jago Geerts. Aaron Plessinger was in an early seventh place for the USA and even bumped up to sixth after Geerts had a small tip over on the second lap.

Perhaps the most unfortunate moment of the day came on the first lap when a handful of riders including Canada’s Dylan Wright went down on the big tabletop in the middle of the track and caused a huge pileup. Grant Harlan, who is riding for Team Guam this weekend, ended up landing on the pile of bikes and ejected down off the table hard onto the ground. Medics were quick to attend to him as he laid there for a few laps. He would eventually be backboarded off and taken to the hospital. Harlan took to Twitter to reveal he suffered a fractured pelvis and was still awaiting further evaluation on his next move.