The second day of the 2023 Motocross of Nations saw bikes on track for the first time as each rider in the MXGP, MX2, and Open had a long session of Free Practice and then each class had their own 20 minute plus two lap qualifying race as well. Kellen Brauer hosts and talks through how each race transpired today as well as a few unfortunate injuries to report before we drop the gate on Sunday.

Host: Kellen Brauer

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.