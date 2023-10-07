2023 Motocross of Nations Results
October 7, 2023 11:45am | by: Jason Weigandt
Saturday's qualifying heat races for gate picks for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is complete. On Saturday, each rider from each team races in individual motos in their class, and the top two finishes from each team are combined to create a ranking for gate picks on Sunday (each team throws away its lowest Saturday score).
France led the way after the heat races, with Maxime Renaux winning the Open heat race and Tom Vialle making a last-lap pass on Germany's Simon Laegnfendr to win the MX2 heat. Hunter Lawrence was third. France used those scores to create an unbeatable 1-1, which gives them first gate pick for tomorrow's racing.
In the Open Heat, France's Renaux won with relative ease.
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|23:58.100
|0.000
|GasGas
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|24:02.476
|4.376
|Honda
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|24:04.538
|6.438
|Yamaha
|4
|Ken Roczen
|24:06.576
|8.476
|Suzuki
|5
|Romain Febvre
|24:13.770
|15.670
|Kawasaki
|6
|Tim Gajser
|24:21.861
|23.761
|Honda
|7
|Jago Geerts
|24:30.281
|32.181
|Yamaha
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|24:43.464
|45.364
|KTM
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|24:44.319
|46.219
|Honda
|10
|Ben Watson
|24:47.678
|49.578
|Beta
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|24:26.806
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|24:28.662
|1.856
|GasGas
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|24:32.543
|5.737
|Honda
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|24:40.235
|13.429
|Husqvarna
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|24:40.945
|14.139
|Husqvarna
|6
|Camden McLellan
|25:10.921
|44.115
|Honda
|7
|Jan Pancar
|25:24.851
|58.045
|KTM
|8
|Oriol Oliver
|25:25.370
|58.564
|KTM
|9
|Jack Chambers
|25:29.751
|1:02.945
|Kawasaki
|10
|Andrea Adamo
|25:31.507
|1:04.701
|KTM
MXoN
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|24:36.875
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Ruben Fernandez
|24:48.014
|11.139
|Honda
|3
|Liam Everts
|24:51.534
|14.659
|KTM
|4
|Harri Kullas
|24:57.911
|21.036
|Yamaha
|5
|Christian Craig
|25:06.813
|29.938
|Husqvarna
|6
|Valentin Guillod
|25:11.226
|34.351
|Honda
|7
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|25:13.179
|36.304
|Yamaha
|8
|Tom Koch
|25:27.435
|50.560
|KTM
|9
|Fabio Santos
|25:32.867
|55.992
|Yamaha
|10
|Hamish Harwood
|25:34.316
|57.441
|KTM
MXoN
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
France
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|1
|Qualifying Heat
|Open
|Yamaha
|Tom Vialle
|1
|Qualifying Heat
|MX2
|KTM
|Romain Febvre
|5
|Qualifying Heat
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|2
|
Spain
|3
|Jorge Prado
|1
|Qualifying Heat
|MXGP
|GasGas
|Ruben Fernandez
|2
|Qualifying Heat
|Open
|Honda
|Oriol Oliver
|8
|Qualifying Heat
|MX2
|KTM
|3
|
Australia
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|Qualifying Heat
|MXGP
|Honda