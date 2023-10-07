Results Archive
2023 Motocross of Nations Results

October 7, 2023
2023 Motocross of Nations Results

Saturday's qualifying heat races for gate picks for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is complete. On Saturday, each rider from each team races in individual motos in their class, and the top two finishes from each team are combined to create a ranking for gate picks on Sunday (each team throws away its lowest Saturday score).

France led the way after the heat races, with Maxime Renaux winning the Open heat race and Tom Vialle making a last-lap pass on Germany's Simon Laegnfendr to win the MX2 heat. Hunter Lawrence was third. France used those scores to create an unbeatable 1-1, which gives them first gate pick for tomorrow's racing.

In the Open Heat, France's Renaux won with relative ease. 

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - MXGP Qualifying Heat

Live Now
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 23:58.100 0.000 GasGas
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 24:02.476 4.376 Honda
3 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 24:04.538 6.438 Yamaha
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 24:06.576 8.476 Suzuki
5 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 24:13.770 15.670 Kawasaki
6 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 24:21.861 23.761 Honda
7 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts 24:30.281 32.181 Yamaha
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 24:43.464 45.364 KTM
9 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 24:44.319 46.219 Honda
10 Ben Watson Ben Watson 24:47.678 49.578 Beta
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - MX2 Qualifying Heat

Live Now
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 24:26.806 0.000 KTM
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder 24:28.662 1.856 GasGas
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 24:32.543 5.737 Honda
4 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf 24:40.235 13.429 Husqvarna
5 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 24:40.945 14.139 Husqvarna
6 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan 25:10.921 44.115 Honda
7 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 25:24.851 58.045 KTM
8 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver 25:25.370 58.564 KTM
9 Jack Chambers Jack Chambers 25:29.751 1:02.945 Kawasaki
10 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 25:31.507 1:04.701 KTM
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Open Qualifying Heat

Live Now
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 24:36.875 0.000 Yamaha
2 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 24:48.014 11.139 Honda
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts 24:51.534 14.659 KTM
4 Harri Kullas Harri Kullas 24:57.911 21.036 Yamaha
5 Christian Craig Christian Craig 25:06.813 29.938 Husqvarna
6 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod 25:11.226 34.351 Honda
7 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi 25:13.179 36.304 Yamaha
8 Tom Koch Tom Koch 25:27.435 50.560 KTM
9 Fabio Santos Fabio Santos 25:32.867 55.992 Yamaha
10 Hamish Harwood Hamish Harwood 25:34.316 57.441 KTM
Full Results
MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations - Combined

Live Now
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
France
France 		2
Maxime Renaux 1 Qualifying Heat Open Yamaha
Tom Vialle 1 Qualifying Heat MX2 KTM
Romain Febvre 5 Qualifying Heat MXGP Kawasaki
2
Spain
Spain 		3
Jorge Prado 1 Qualifying Heat MXGP GasGas
Ruben Fernandez 2 Qualifying Heat Open Honda
Oriol Oliver 8 Qualifying Heat MX2 KTM
3
Australia
Australia 		5
Jett Lawrence 2 Qualifying Heat MXGP Honda
Full Results
