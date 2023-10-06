The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is right around the corner. This morning, the gate selection ballet took place and then teams presentation took place this evening ahead of Saturday's qualifying racing and Sunday's points-paying motos. Kellen Brauer is our boots on the ground guy in France this week and today he caught up to a few different riders already including Tom Vialle of Team France and Grant Harlan of Team Guam.

#5 Tom Vialle | Team France

Racer X: All right, Tom Vialle, well back home again in France, right. It's got to be nice to be back home?

Tom Vialle: Yeah, nice. Just went back almost a year that I was not in France. So, it's pretty cool. Uh, it been a week that I am back to France. So, actually it's nice. It's nice. A little bit, you know, like to be back to see a little bit some friends and enjoy the time. It is going to be a huge race. A lot of fun is coming. So, trying to enjoy the whole weekend, you know, it is a little bit of pressure, but I just want to try to enjoy as much as possible because it's not every weekend that it's a race like this. So, the track looks nice. Everything looks nice. The weather is going to be nice. So, yeah, I can't wait.

What are the emotions like for you to not only represent your country but then be able to do it here on home soil and obviously with this crowd here this weekend?

It's nice. You know, like when I knew I was riding for team France, I was really excited and really happy to come here and race for France in France. It's a special moment. You know, like it's going to be full this weekend, like a lot of fun. So, really can’t wait to be there and then it's going to be really exciting, I think on Sunday before, before the first moto.