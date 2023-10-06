Racerhead #40

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. We're in the Normandy region of France, not far from the D-Day landing sites of June 6, 1944, which is where and when the gate dropped to begin the endgame of World War II. This time the area is hosting a much more fun and civil affair, the annual Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at the beautiful Ernée circuit. Ernée is the same track where in 2005 Ricky Carmichael, Kevin Windham, and Ivan Tedesco reignited Team USA's interest and success in the MXoN and began a winning streak that would last seven years. This time we don't exactly have that lineup, but we do have three very good riders in Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig who all answered the call when Team USA needed them, and for that they deserve 100 percent support in the matter at hand. We'll get into more of that down below in a moment...

Very early on Tuesday morning I received a horribly sad text from Tony Alessi informing me of the tragic news that his son Jeff Alessi had died that night. It was devastating news. I've known the Alessi family since they first showed up at Loretta Lynn's Ranch on 51cc minicycles and grew close to both Jeff and his older brother Mike, as well as Tony. Jeff was talented, funny, and kind, and he could also be a handful. I got to watch their whole story from up close, the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was like a reality show for a dirt bike family that literally went all in. If anyone was ever going to write a screenplay about moto, the Alessis coming up through the ranks would make a hell of a story. And there was much more to our friendship than that, with Jeff and his father and brother. From time to time, they would come stay at my home in between races like the High Point and Budds Creek Nationals, racing amateur days to get used to the tracks, then hanging out in Morgantown for a few days before heading to the next race. Obviously, our exchange over that whole laser prank back in the day at Washougal MX Park got a lot of attention, but what few know is that within a couple of days of that whole fiasco, Jeff called me and said, "What do I need to do to help my brother?" Mike was in the thick of the title fight and Jeff didn't want to mess that up, no matter the consequences.

Rather than dwell on that, here's my favorite Jeff Alessi story.

Twenty-some years ago the boys were staying at my house between the Broome-Tioga and Steel City Nationals with their mom Kim while Tony flew back to California to work during the week. I came home from work one afternoon and Jeff was standing in the kitchen, feverishly thumbing through a magazine. Turns out it was a Victoria's Secret catalog that had come in the mail. When he realized I had walked in he turned on his heals, eyes wide open, and blurted out, "Where did you get this?!" I explained that it was just a catalog that came in the mail every now and there was probably a couple more in the recycling stack. Slowly, a broad smile came over his face, like he had just discovered the holy grail—multiple holy grails—for 12 year olds like himself. Then he stammered, "Can I have this?"

Fast forward about a month to the old U.S. Open at the MGM Grand. He had qualified for the 85cc All-Stars, but his race came to an end when he either over ambitiously tried to do a triple on his CR80 Honda and came up well short, or mistakenly over jumped the double. No matter, he ended up with a badly broken leg. Knowing he was going to probably be stuck in the hospital for awhile, I decided to Fed-Ex him a care package when I got back home: the latest issues of the magazine and a paperback copy of Stephen Crane's Red Badge of Courage, thinking that book about a young soldier in the Civil War, might inspire him in his downtime. I also reached into that stack of recycling in the kitchen and pulled out a couple of those old Victoria's Secret catalogs for the young man... Three days later I got a Fed-Ex package. Inside were the two Victoria's Secret catalogs and a handwritten Post-It note on the cover from his mom that simply said, "I will pick my own son's reading material, thank you."

Three months later, hobbling around the Anaheim opener parking lot on crutches, he saw me and just shrugged and said, "Thanks for trying... But the war book was okay."

Jeff Alessi never reached the heights many expected he would as a competitor, as bad luck and injuries conspired to rob him of what should have been his best years. Even as a kid he was always a step outside the spotlight that shown on his big brother, who has enjoyed a long career with much more success—though Mike certainly has had his fair share of bad luck too. In recent years Jeff had become a mentor, trainer, and riding coach and he seemed to really enjoy being back around the tracks. Jeff Alessi was a kind soul and a good man. Losing Jeff was a loss for the entire sport. My heart goes out to his dad, his mom, his brother and his fans—and he had many more of them than he probably ever realized. Godspeed, #801.