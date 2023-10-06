Results Archive
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Live Now
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
News
Full Schedule

First Look: Motocross of Nations Friday

October 6, 2023 3:20pm | by: &

Welcome to the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations as we wrap up festivities from Friday in Ernee, France. It was ballot day today as teams selected their gates for the qualifying races on Saturday and it garnered some interesting results. Then the teams got to parade in front of an already fired up French crowd in the afternoon. Throughout the day, we caught up with RJ Hampshire, Ryder McNabb, Grant Harlan, Hunter Lawrence, Christian Craig, Jorge Prado, Tom Vialle, Ken Roczen, and Liam Everts to hear their thoughts heading into the weekend.

Host: Kellen Brauer
Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now