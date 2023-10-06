Welcome to the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations as we wrap up festivities from Friday in Ernee, France. It was ballot day today as teams selected their gates for the qualifying races on Saturday and it garnered some interesting results. Then the teams got to parade in front of an already fired up French crowd in the afternoon. Throughout the day, we caught up with RJ Hampshire, Ryder McNabb, Grant Harlan, Hunter Lawrence, Christian Craig, Jorge Prado, Tom Vialle, Ken Roczen, and Liam Everts to hear their thoughts heading into the weekend.

Host: Kellen Brauer

Film/edit: Tom Journet

