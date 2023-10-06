Results Archive
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Live Now
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
News
Full Schedule

Confirmed: Matterley Basin to Host 2024 Motocross of Nations

October 6, 2023 5:20pm | by:
Confirmed: Matterley Basin to Host 2024 Motocross of Nations

During Friday’s ceremonies for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in France, it was confirmed that Matterley Basin, located in the United Kingdom, will host the 2024 MXoN event. The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship schedule has yet to be announced, but Infront Moto Racing confirmed the ’24 MXoN event will in fact take place in the UK.

Matterley Basin first held an FIM Motocross of Nations event in 2006, where James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Ivan Tedesco, and Team USA won for a second consecutive year after the U.S. claimed victory in Ernée, France, the year prior (this would be the second overall win for USA in what would become a seven-year win streak). That year in 2006, Team United Kingdom (Tommy Searle, Billy Mackenzie, and Carl Nunn) finished sixth overall.

After it was announced in September 2016 that Glen Helen Raceway in California would no longer be hosting the 2017 MXoN event, the event returned to Matterley Basin again in 2017. During that 2017 event, Gautier Paulin, Christophe Charlier, and Romain Febvre would claim the overall victory for Team France, as the UK trio of Max Anstie, Dean Wilson, and Tommy Searle would finish third overall behind France and The Netherlands.

Great Britain won the inaugural MXoN event in The Netherlands in 1947 and has won the MXoN event 16 total times. However, they last won the event in 1994 in Switzerland with Rob Herring, Paul Malin (now MXGP-TV play-by-play commentator), and Kurt Nicoll.

Image courtesy of MXGP

Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now