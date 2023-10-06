The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is right around the corner. This morning, the gate selection ballet took place and then teams presentation took place this evening ahead of Saturday's qualifying racing and Sunday's points-paying motos.
Kellen Brauer is our boots on the ground guy in France this week and today he caught up to a few different riders already including Liam Everts of Team Belgium and 2023 FIM Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado of Team Spain.
Both riders have raced MXoN in the past and are excited for another opportunity to represent their country again this weekend.
#15 Liam Everts | Team Belgium
Racer X: Liam Everts, team Belgium going into Motocross of Nations on the 450. Just kind of take us through it.
Liam Everts: Three-fifty, not the 450. Um, yeah, stoked to be here and just do one more race and obviously it is the most nice one of the season. Big crowd, nice event, and good teammates and yeah, I hope we can finish good.
How much testing have you done on the 350?
Um I think no testing at all because my chassis is the same, my suspension is the same. My setup is completely the same except for my engine. So, I just had a few days on the bike and I'm feeling good on it.
Is it pretty comfortable transitioning from just having extra hundred CC’s of power for you?
Yeah, just having a lot more power, bottom power, help me and I, I really like it because I use the bike a lot there. My riding style suits it. So, we'll see how it goes tomorrow.
Today, not the ideal gate selection drawn for you guys [gate pick number 12], but going into tomorrow, is it just kind of go for it? Go the holeshot and see what you get?
I mean, obviously we can't do anything about it. We just gotta make the best out of it. So, I'm not too worried about it. Obviously, we try and get a good, good jump and do our part on the track.
Having ridden this track a little bit before, what do you make of it? Do you like it?
Yeah, it's an iconic track, a very old school track and it's always good racing here.
#16 Jorge Prado | Team Spain
Racer X: All right, Jorge Prado, Motocross of Nations. Team Spain. Just kind of take me through your feelings coming into it and expectations.
Jorge Prado: Well, I'm very excited to go racing here. I think it will be a crazy weekend. Obviously, every time you race here in France for the GP, it's crazy with the fans. So, I think for the MX of nations, we will be crazy. So, no, I'm super excited. We have a good team this year with team in Spain and hopefully we can step on the podium.
You're in the open class. Was that a team decision? What was the thinking behind that?
I will race MXGP class.
Oh you are going to be MXGP?
I will race MXGP class. So, in the beginning, we were thinking to race open and because then I have less time to recover and I'm the fitter rider. So, I would, you know, prefer to write that one to make it a bit tougher for myself. But yeah, at the end, we had to change also MX2 rider because of an injury. And then yeah, we just decided to go MXGP. We also all the moves from everyone going MXGP. So, yeah, we just go MX GP this weekend and I think it should be fine.
You're a great starter from anywhere on the gate. But 18th gate pick is what you guys drew today. How do you feel about that?
Uh I think we'll be okay. I mean I started last year twice first from the 40th gate pick. So, I think we'll be all right 17, 18, and yeah, I think it's also like kind of 90-degree corner. So, coming from the outside will be no problem. And yeah, hopefully everything…start is going to be important with all these hills and it's quite tight in places. So, it's going to be important.
I assume testing wise, you also have everything kind of dialed in from the season already, but any big changes in the last couple of weeks getting ready for this one?
Yeah, we kept testing a little bit. Obviously in motocross, you're always testing stuff. You always try to make the bike better and yourself better. So, yeah, we got some new things and hopefully it will work out good here in France. I'm super excited. It's a track that I like, but yeah, we'll see how it goes.
For you tomorrow and just the team as a whole. Where would you like to see you guys tomorrow? I know obviously P1, but what would be a solid result for you guys tomorrow?
Well, talking about my results. I think I can obviously win. So, I will go for the victory. But then with team in Spain, I think, I think podium it's just like will be awesome. Like we will be the best we can, we can dream of, right? And I think around third place, that would be I think a realistic kind of result that if everyone does very, very good, then we can maybe go on the podium. So we'll see. [Laughs]
All right Jorge, thank you so much. Appreciate it.
Thank you.