The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is right around the corner. This morning, the gate selection ballet took place and then teams presentation took place this evening ahead of Saturday's qualifying racing and Sunday's points-paying motos.

Kellen Brauer is our boots on the ground guy in France this week and today he caught up to a few different riders already including Liam Everts of Team Belgium and 2023 FIM Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado of Team Spain.

Both riders have raced MXoN in the past and are excited for another opportunity to represent their country again this weekend.

#15 Liam Everts | Team Belgium

Racer X: Liam Everts, team Belgium going into Motocross of Nations on the 450. Just kind of take us through it.

Liam Everts: Three-fifty, not the 450. Um, yeah, stoked to be here and just do one more race and obviously it is the most nice one of the season. Big crowd, nice event, and good teammates and yeah, I hope we can finish good.

How much testing have you done on the 350?

Um I think no testing at all because my chassis is the same, my suspension is the same. My setup is completely the same except for my engine. So, I just had a few days on the bike and I'm feeling good on it.