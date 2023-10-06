RJ [Hampshire] said that the track looked a little bit different than he thought it might look from videos and stuff. How does it actually look from your perspective though?

Yeah, I think I've watched hundreds of videos of this from [Motocross of Nations at this track from] ‘05 and ‘15 to last year's GP. So like I knew every turn. I'm like, oh, here's this corner, here's this jump. There's a triple step up. So I'm like, it feels like I've been here after watching so many videos. But, you know, you stand on top of that triple step down. It all kind of sinks in right there. You're going to see a bunch of people on that hillside and man, I get goose bumps just thinking about it. So all I can do is just put my head down and try to put in a good result for the team

Does it lift a little weight off the shoulders, drawing six gate pick today for tomorrow?

Yeah, we were walking the track and I was watching it on my phone and I'm like, all right, here we go. We got lucky with that one. I know in recent years we've had some bad gate picks, but it is only for a qualifying race, but we'll take it and bring some confidence for tomorrow.

Is this one where the inside gate pick you feel is quite favorable?

Yeah, I was just standing on the start straight and it gets pretty narrow down there. So I think it's going to favor the inside gate, but I have been working on a lot of starts. So either way, wherever we line up, I plan to come out up front.

#2 RJ Hampshire | Team USA

Racer X: RJ Hampshire, we are finally here. The 2023 Motocross of Nations, Friday. Just kind of take me through the initial feeling and vibes that you get from being here, man.

RJ Hampshire: It's awesome. It's almost more than what you expect. The set ups here [press room] and the MXGP side. It's unreal, even just the Scott set up behind you. It cool to see. Then you take a look at the track, man. That's awesome. The hillside actually looks, it's a lot steeper here than what it looks like on the videos. The track is a bit tighter than we expected also. But man, I'm excited to see the bike, see my helmet, like all the cool stuff to get it goes into the race. I think that's, that's almost the best part of it.

You guys ended up drawing gate six in that ballot just now. Is that a little bit extra confidence going in tomorrow, right?

Yeah, I could use any help possible with my starts recently. [Laughs] So, I'm stoked on that. Like I said, we're, we're ready to go. It's been a fun trip already. Like just, you know, experience Paris a bit, then drive down and just the atmosphere, man, it's, it's super cool.