The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is much more complex than any other race we watch. This is the only team event and the only one with such a prestigious title determined in a one-weekend event. That makes it both very different and also very important, and introduces racing luck into the equation at a much higher level. We can talk forever about what riders and what teams look good on paper, but a quick twisted ankle, first-turn crash, or bike problem can change everything. Beyond that, you have to keep up with elaborate math. Each three-rider team races in three motos, with two riders in each, collecting six finishes but then dropping one. Then, add 250s racing against 450s, and some riders competing on displacements they didn’t use during the regular season.

So, taking all that into account, who can win this weekend? Let’s dive in.

Just so you know we’re being fair, we’re listing these teams in order not as a “power ranking,” but based on last year’s results, which determine the riders’ numbers and their listing on the official MXoN entry list. We’re not saying Team USA—which doesn’t have any of the riders that were on last year’s winning team—is the favorite, however, we are saying that in a one-day, team race like this, they can actually win. Would Team USA have preferred to have Chase Sexton and a healthy Eli Tomac racing this year? Sure. But this won’t come down to Sexton v. Christian Craig or Tomac v. Aaron Plessinger. This is three riders racing over six motos trying to out-score everyone else who showed up. Often, this race comes down to who avoids the bad luck. My mind keeps going back to RedBud 2018, when the Dutch team obliterated the motos with Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeffrey Herlings, but lost because Calvin Vlaanderen got hit in the eye with a rock in his first moto and suffered two DNFs. Or a highly-anticipated USA v. France battle in France in 2000, which ended abruptly when 250 World Champion Fredrick Bolley broke his nose in Saturday qualifying. Or Jason Anderson winning a moto in 2016 only to get landed on after taking the checkered flag.

This Team USA needs to outscore the other teams that are racing, not the Tomac/Sexton/Justin Cooper team from a year ago.

If you had told someone back in May, when the AMA Pro Motocross Championship began, that RJ Hampshire and Aaron Plessinger would be on Team USA, it wouldn’t have seemed that crazy. They’re good riders. (Remember, RJ won the first 250 Class moto of Pro Motocross this summer!) Yes, Sexton was faster than Plessinger. Haiden Deegan outpointed Hampshire, but they were actually close all year until the late stages of the season. Both need good starts and to stay upright, as this race comes down to that, first. Of course, this brings in worries about a Hampshire tip-over because RJ goes for it and is not a stranger to crashing. But he’s also not a stranger to winning.

If you wanna dig really deep into the math, a strong 250 performance is the biggest difference maker at this event. Even the 250 riders score points on where they finish the race overall, against 450s. Thus, if your 250 rider can get a fourth in a moto and the next best 250 rider can only finish 10th, that’s a massive six point swing in favor of your team. The gap is usually smaller with 450 riders.

So, if RJ can log the race of his life, it’s on for Team USA.