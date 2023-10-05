Ernée, France, welcomes the 2023 edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Anyone who has attended this event in the past, regardless of location, knows the spectacle at hand. There is simply no other motocross event on earth that can come close to the patriotism and camaraderie that the Motocross of Nations creates. It’s a giant coming together of nations from around the globe. For the industry, it’s the only event that can rival Anaheim 1 on a networking level. For the riders, it’s the most prestigious honor that can be asked, to represent your country. Finally, and most importantly, for the fans, the environment found on Sunday is unrivalled in motorcycling. It is electric and palpable.
Check out the video from the 2015 MXoN in Ernée, France.
The track in Ernée is prototypically French in that it requires superb technique and a mastery of traction. Traversing a hillside with both hardened off-cambers and deep, rutted corners, this track will challenge everyone. It’s located in a relatively small space, creating a stadium like feel. That dynamic also ramps up the volume as the French fans can be heard and seen at all times of the weekend.
As for who the track favors, I would be remiss in not pointing to the home team. This venue has been used many times in the past and the French riders will adapt quickly. For the Americans, they will all be visiting for the first time. Watching past races can help but they will likely not truly feel at home on the course until sometime on Sunday while the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) contingent will be up to speed much more quickly. The upside for Team USA is that the track is fairly straight forward. The “smallish” feel helps speed up the acclimation. Further, it’s not a track that will feel alien compared to what would be found stateside. The dirt is a tacky clay, not too different than High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania. I believe that is a hidden bonus for Team USA. The Euro teams are incredibly proficient in soft conditions and have many more chassis options to accommodate. Also, all three Team USA riders ride High Point Raceway type conditions well. RJ Hampshire has won motos there, AP7 grew up on similar conditions, and Christian Craig is a wizard in low traction conditions. This alone won’t ensure success but compared to an ask like Assen 2019, I will take it.
The challenge for the Americans will be to figure out the changing track conditions quickly. They won’t have a working knowledge of ideal settings, nor how the lines will develop Sunday afternoon. They will need to be vigilant and adaptable. The expanded infrastructure on Team USA will be invaluable in shortening the education that all three riders will undergo.
The Contenders
The Australians boast the hottest rider on the planet, Jett Lawrence. His ability to dominate could give them an edge they’ve never enjoyed at this event. The question mark will be Hunter Lawrence’s back injury suffered at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final just two weeks prior. He is here in France and scheduled to race but any tweak on the weekend could spell trouble. They do have quite possibly the best team they could bring, though, which is a big coup.
Team France will be back and ready for revenge. Nearly unbeatable in the 2010’s, they haven’t found a win since 2018. That 2018 RedBud win capped a streak of five consecutive victories and a very tough period for me to swallow. They go in as the prohibitive favorite with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux. Much like Australia, this is arguably the best time they could bring (nod to Dylan Ferrandis).
The Dutch are missing their best rider in Jeffrey Herlings but don’t let that deter you. All three of their riders (Calvin Vlaanderen, Kay De Wolf, and Glenn Coldenhoff) are capable of podium finishes which puts them in rare air. Most teams are going to be needing a heroic effort from one of their team members. The Dutch just need their riders to execute, and they will be in the mix. The biggest key will be in Glenn Coldenhoff finding his best form. If he brings his typical MXoN spark, watch out.
Team USA likely needs a book dedicated to the process undertook to build a team in 2023. This unlikely team is a dangerous one, though. While not the best potential line-up on paper (a la 2022), this team is highly motivated to prove they belong. With good weather forecast for the weekend, they could shock the world. Everyone will need to stay out of trouble against formidable competition but don’t count them out in an anything goes type year.
Team Spain is a sneaky one. With two MXGP stars leading the charge (Jorge Prado and Ruben Fernandez), they could steal one here. Oriol Oliver is the wild card as he doesn’t have the experience on this stage as of yet. If he surprises, watch out for the Spaniards. Both Prado and Fernandez have the ability to put in four podium finishes, aided by the strategic move of putting Prado in the Open class. If he goes 1-1, that tilts the math and fast.
A team that has high upside potential but could also implode: Team Belgium. With Jago Geerts and Liam Everts both making the jump to 450’s with relatively little experience and Lucas Coenen’s boom/bust mentality, no one can confidently say how this will go. On the bright side, Geerts was a revelation last year in Michigan for his sole 450 appearance.
Germany may not be on many pundits’ radars but maybe they should be. Adding Ken Roczen back to the fold gives them a chance they haven’t had in years. The big question will be in Tom Koch’s ability to put a low score on the board in at least one moto.
A team to watch with unpredictable results will be the 2021 champs, Team Italy. With Mattia Guadagnini’s late scratch and EMX250 champ Andrea Bonacorsi’s insertion, things are fluid for these pasta enthusiasts. They do boast the reigning MX2 champ in Andrea Adamo and Alberto Forato has shown an ability to shine on hard-packed tracks like Ernée. Don’t be shocked to see Italy floating inside the top five sometime on Sunday.
Bold Predictions
Aaron Plessinger reinforces everything that lovers love and haters hate about America.
RJ Hampshire’s go-for-broke style has the EU at large giving their best “woo woo wee waa” Borat impression.
Jett Lawrence, in a shocking development, is overlooked for Team Australia’s Chief Strategist position.
My Picks
French Fries
Kangaroos
Freaky Deaky Dutch