The track in Ernée is prototypically French in that it requires superb technique and a mastery of traction. Traversing a hillside with both hardened off-cambers and deep, rutted corners, this track will challenge everyone. It’s located in a relatively small space, creating a stadium like feel. That dynamic also ramps up the volume as the French fans can be heard and seen at all times of the weekend.

As for who the track favors, I would be remiss in not pointing to the home team. This venue has been used many times in the past and the French riders will adapt quickly. For the Americans, they will all be visiting for the first time. Watching past races can help but they will likely not truly feel at home on the course until sometime on Sunday while the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) contingent will be up to speed much more quickly. The upside for Team USA is that the track is fairly straight forward. The “smallish” feel helps speed up the acclimation. Further, it’s not a track that will feel alien compared to what would be found stateside. The dirt is a tacky clay, not too different than High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania. I believe that is a hidden bonus for Team USA. The Euro teams are incredibly proficient in soft conditions and have many more chassis options to accommodate. Also, all three Team USA riders ride High Point Raceway type conditions well. RJ Hampshire has won motos there, AP7 grew up on similar conditions, and Christian Craig is a wizard in low traction conditions. This alone won’t ensure success but compared to an ask like Assen 2019, I will take it.

The challenge for the Americans will be to figure out the changing track conditions quickly. They won’t have a working knowledge of ideal settings, nor how the lines will develop Sunday afternoon. They will need to be vigilant and adaptable. The expanded infrastructure on Team USA will be invaluable in shortening the education that all three riders will undergo.