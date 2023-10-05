Results Archive
How to Watch Motocross of Nations and Buckwheat 100 GNCC

October 5, 2023 4:30pm
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is taking place this weekend at Ernée, France. MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com.

The three motos on Sunday will start at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m., 5:30 a.m., and 7 a.m. Pacific. 

The three points-paying motos will also be broadcasted Sunday afternoon on CBS Sports in a delayed airing.

We have several members of our staff overseas, so stay tuned to our social media channels (linked later in this post) for coverage all weekend long.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action for the round 11 Buckwheat 100 GNCC this weekend in Newburg, West Virginia. The Buckwheat 100 GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

  • MXoN

    Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

     Sunday, October 8
    • Opening Press Conference 
      Live
      October 6 - 5:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Gate Picks Ballot 
      Live
      October 6 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Teams Presentation 
      Live
      October 6 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      October 7 - 8:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      October 7 - 9:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Open Qualifying 
      Live
      October 7 - 10:20 AM
      MXGP TV
    • C Final 
      Live
      October 7 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • B Final 
      Live
      October 8 - 4:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      October 8 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 
      Live
      October 8 - 8:30 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP) 
      Live
      October 8 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
      October 8 - 12:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
      October 8 - 1:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
      October 8 - 2:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations October TV & Streaming Schedule

Grand National Cross Country

Buckwheat 100 GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

2022 Results

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
United States
United States 		16
Eli Tomac 1 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Chase Sexton 2 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Chase Sexton 3 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Justin Cooper 4 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
Eli Tomac 6 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Justin Cooper 9 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
2
France
France 		23
Maxime Renaux 1 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Maxime Renaux 3 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Dylan Ferrandis 4 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Yamaha
Dylan Ferrandis 6 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Yamaha
Marvin Musquin 9 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
Marvin Musquin 14 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
3
Australia
Australia 		26
Jett Lawrence 1 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Jett Lawrence 2 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Mitchell Evans 5 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Honda
Hunter Lawrence 8 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Honda
Hunter Lawrence 10 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Honda
Mitchell Evans 28 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Honda
Full Results

2023 Standings

Grand National Cross Country

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 208
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 203
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 192
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 169
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 139
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 215
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 202
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 192
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 157
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 231
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 216
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 185
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 166
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 285
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 178
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

General

Motocross of Nations Live Timing

Motocross of Nations Race Center

Motocross of Nations Entry List/Team Rosters

Grand National Cross Country

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Buckwheat 100 GNCC

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Center

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8

Full Schedule

*Note: All times on the weekend schedule local to Ernée, France.

Grand National Cross Country

Buckwheat 100 GNCC | Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virgina.

Friday, October 6, 2023

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 2:00pm – 3:30pmeMTB Registration
  • 3:30pm – 6:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday, October 7, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35amAmateur ATV Registration
  • 10:35amPro ATV Registration
  • 11:00amAmateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pmBike Registration - All Classes
  • 5:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Finish Line
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 8:00pmPolka Party: Live Entertainment and a Bonfire
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pmLive Entertainment: Sweet Lips
  • 12:00amGates Close

Sunday, October 8, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30amAmateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)
