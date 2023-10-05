After a hiatus from the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event for the last few years, Ken Roczen makes his return to the 2023 event set for this weekend in France. Roczen will race alongside Simon Längenfelder and Tom Koch as #22, #23, and #24, respectively. This morning, Team Germany’s MXoN Media department sent out an interview with Roczen ahead of the event. Read it in full below.
The following interview is from Team Germany’s MXoN Media department:
Ken Roczens return to the MXoN Team Germany
- The superstar is excited about his first MXoN appearance in five years
- Roczen lowers expectations
- Nevertheless, a podium finish is the team's goal
Frankfurt — Superstar Ken Roczen returns to the MXoN Team Germany after five years of absence. He will compete in the MX1 category at the 76th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France this weekend on October 7th and 8th. Even though he didn't compete in many motocross races this season, "Kickstart Kenny" proved in 2023 that he is like a fine wine: the riper, the better. And a good wine is a good thing to have for the MXoN in France...
Congratulations on being selected as a rider for MXoN Team Germany! How excited are you to be part of the team again?
Ken Roczen: I’m really happy to be back at the Motocross of Nations after a long time. It's been a while since I raced it. I was motivated for the MXoN anyway, but it wasn't until the WSX races in Singapore and Düsseldorf were canceled that I was able to confirm my participation. With the WSX races I would have been away from home for four to five weeks at once, which wouldn't have worked for my family with our newborn. But as soon as I got the information that the events weren’t taking place, I agreed 100 percent.
Is the MXoN a race like any other, apart from the prestige?
No, it’s a little different. Firstly, I haven't raced in Europe for a long time. Additionally, I didn't do any big MX races this year. So it will definitely be a challenge for me, but I am ready to give my best to Team Germany and will have fun to race against all the Europeans again.
With your teammates Simon Längenfelder and Tom Koch you are in a strong position, does that give you additional motivation?
Definitely, it gives me even more motivation. We have a pretty good team, but we all must do our part. Nothing is guaranteed in a race like this. But we are confident that we can achieve a good result. Many people say, "Podium, podium" and that is certainly the goal. But we have to approach the whole thing with respect because there are a lot of good teams, and we know how difficult it is to put together a total of six good races as a team. The vibe in the team is already really good.
What expectations or goals do you have for Team Germany?
I hope that we can finish on the podium, but I have to focus on my own races first to get the best results there. With a track like this you have to get good starts. And if we have good starts and get around the first corner without crashing, I believe good results are possible.
Do you still know the track from your World Championship career? What will it take to do well?
I know the track from the MXGP in the past and also from watching it in recent years. It's very hilly, but that's exactly my thing, even from the dirt. Due to a lot of rain recently, I haven't been able to practice much on hardpack, but I still have enough time until Sunday to get into it.
Do you approach the MXoN differently than a normal race?
I don’t approach the race any differently. I think it's important not to set your expectations too high, not to lift the event above a normal level and to keep the pressure low to achieve good results. That means I will approach the race like any other race, that’s my plan.
What makes the MXoN so special?
The Motocross of Nations is always a special race, especially in Europe. The last time I rode it at RedBud in 2018 was definitely awesome, but then it felt kinda similar to the Pro Motocross nationals. I think the Motocross of Nations in Europe is the best.
You didn't do many motocross races in 2023. What gives you the confidence that you can still compete at the top level?
I did my homework, and you don’t forget how to ride so quickly. I trust in my skills and talent as well as in my good work. Of course, more tests and more preparation always help, but I’m still confident that I’ll do well.