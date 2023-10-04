Guadagnini (Italy), Braceras (Spain) Out for Motocross of Nations
The following press release is from MXGP, courtesy of FMI, the Italian Federation:
Andrea Bonacorsi Joins Italian Team For The Monster Energy FIM Motocross Of Nations To Replace The Injured Mattia Guadagnini
Following medical tests carried out on Tuesday 26 September, Mattia Guadagnini's muscle problem in his right calf was confirmed which prevented him from racing in the MXGP in Great Britain. The young Venetian rider, already winner of the 2021 Motocross of Nations with Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino, will have to remain at rest and will not be able to participate in the 2023 edition of the Trophy, scheduled for Ernée (France) on 7 and 8 October.
FMI Technical Commissioner Thomas Traversini has selected Andrea Bonacorsi, the reigning EMX250 European Champion, as his replacement. Born in Bergamo on 23 April 2003, he will defend the blue colors riding the Yamaha of the Hutten Metaal Team. He will race in the Open class on a 450cc.
The Italian lineup will therefore be composed of Alberto Forato (MXGP), Andrea Adamo (MX2), Andrea Bonacorsi (MX Open).
Thomas Traversini, FMI Technical Commissioner: “We are really sorry for Mattia, a boy who has always shown a strong attachment to the Maglia Azzurra, as demonstrated by his results at the Motocross of Nations and beyond. At the same time we will be able to rely on the enthusiasm of Bonacorsi, who will have to face this experience without pressure but with the awareness of being up to par with the other riders on the track, as seen in the last round of the MX2 World Championship at Matterley Basin. We will have a team equal to the best, young and full of motivation to do well."
Guadagnini posted on Instagram:
“as many of you already know, i won’t be lining up at MXoN. it hurts so much, wanted to finish this hard season giving my best and representing my country. it meant a lot to me, but that’s how life goes and we need to take what comes.”
The following press release is from MXGP, courtesy of RFME:
Team Spain MXoN Update | Oriol Oliver Replaces An Injured Braceras
During the last test of the MX2 World Championship, David Braceras suffered a fall and was injured. Not being 100% recovered, the national coach, Paco Rico, has decided that the man from Alicante will be replaced by Oriol Oliver who thus joins Rubén Fernández and the brand-new MXGP champion, Jorge Prado.
In the following statements, Rico explains the reason for this decision in addition to putting Prado in MXOpen and Fernández in MXGP, always thinking about the good for the team.
Paco Rico, national coach: "It is evident that there are situations that only the riders, teams and the coaching staff know. The case of Rubén Fernández was that he suffered from problems after the very hard fall of Finland which prevented him from training and, although he had the speed, he did not have the physique to make 2 races in a row as required by the OPEN category in the ‘Monster Energy FIM MX of the Nations’. This is why we talked with him and Jorge (Prado) to exchange the categories thinking about the best for the team and protecting Fernández so that he had more recovery time between races. The pilots are very involved in achieving a team success representing Spain and did not put any inconvenience, supporting each other.
As for David Braceras, after the fall of England and although they declared him fit to run right there, following the advice of our trusted medical staff they told him that running could put participation in Ernée at risk if there is something muscular. Braceras did not lose a minute and flew directly to Madrid where all possible tests were performed and a small rupture in the triceps was detected.
We continue to have a team of the same level with good expectations with the incorporation of Oriol Oliver, the visible physical improvement of Ruben Fernández who has managed to finish 5th in MXGP and, of course, the current MXGP world champion, Jorge Prado."
Braceras’ Instagram post translated to English reads:
“Well folks, you could see that I will finally not be on track this weekend at #mxon because I dragged an injury from the last GP of England, nothing major, a small fibrillary fracture in my left tricep. Anyone who knows me knows that wouldn't be an impediment to get on the bike, and more so having the medical equipment I have behind me, with the @dra.isabelguillen of @clinicacemtro and @fisioreydes Together we have overcome much more serious injuries. But this is different, I do not play my physical alone, I play the colors, I play the honor of my country, the effort of the whole team and at best the option that Spain makes history and is, once and for all, where it deserves not it's another place among the best in the world. If there was no other remedy for anyone to have the slightest doubt that I would go and leave my life there if needed, but in front of personal interests, the team must be rewarded.
All that I am and all that I have achieved so far has been with a lot of effort since here no one gifts anything, but above all working with a lot of humility, and this is what Spain should do, starting for its members and making the decision to give way to @oriololiver51 he deserves it as much as I do.
Guys, I'll be there giving my voice and soul to push you higher off the fence!
Come on Spain!”
Main image courtesy of GasGas Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo