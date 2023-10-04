Massive Sends at Red Bull Imagination 4.0 | Practice Sessions

Red Bull Imagination is back, and the pinnacle of freeride motocross is evolving once again as the world's top freeride athletes descend on Fort Scott, Kansas. As always, master track builder Jason Baker and his Dream Traxx team have created a freeride masterpiece, bringing Tyler Bereman's vision to life by building perhaps the wildest freeride track ever. With 50+ jumps with a max distance of 185 ft. (56+ meters) and max height of 24 ft. (7+ meters) constructed from over 65,000 cubic yards of dirt, it's a new level of freeride paradise.

And its not just the course that's taken a new shape this year -- Red Bull Imagination 4.0 is back with an all-new format, pitting the 10 riders head-to-head in two 5-rider teams across 5 categories that embody the essence of freeride, hand-picked and led by motocross legends Robbie Maddison and Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg.

Watch the all-star lineup of riders arrive at the E3 Ranch in Fort Scott and dive into a practice session full of massive whips, huge sends across the new course and the camaraderie and teamwork that makes freeride so special. Then, join Maddo and Twitch as they arrive, scope out day 2 of practice and prepare to draft their 5-rider squads ahead of the main event at Red Bull Imagination.

Stay tuned to watch the team draft & more practice sessions on Thursday, October 5 and watch the full competition show on Sunday, October 8!

RIDER ROSTER:

Tyler Bereman

Patrick Evans

Julien Vanstippen

Vicki Golden

Brian "McGnarls" McCarty

Guillem Navas

Kohl Denney

Christian Dresser

Tom Parsons

Josh Hill

TEAM CAPTAINS:

Robbie Maddison

Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg