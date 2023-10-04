Husqvarna Unveils 50cc-Style Electric Motorcycle

The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils Latest Electric Motocross Machine

New Model Allows Youngsters To Discover The Exciting World Of Riding Offroad

Husqvarna Motorcycles has expanded its growing line-up of e-powered minicycles for 2024 with the introduction of an all-new model – the EE 2. Designed for children between 35-51 inches (90-130 cm) in height with a maximum weight of 77 lb (35 kg), the EE 2 is built to the highest of standards and offers multiple adjustment options, ensuring different sized riders and riders of greater or lesser ability enjoy riding a machine that fits them perfectly. Offering fast recharging and expertly assembled with premium components throughout, the EE 2 is ultimately designed to ensure youngsters learn the essential skills needed to competently ride offroad.

The new EE 2 is the smallest of three models in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle line-up, standing alongside the proven and popular EE 3 and EE 5 machines. To set itself apart, the EE 2 features an innovative motor that is housed inside the rear wheel hub and offers a peak power output of 1.8 kW. The motor is both dustproof and waterproof, and most importantly for parents, it is maintenance-free.

A quick-to-recharge and easily swappable Husqvarna BLi300 battery provides power for children to enjoy up to 100 minutes of riding time aboard the EE 2. Additionally, the battery utilizes the same design as most modern power tools, which means non-stop riding is possible when fully charged spare batteries are available. The battery fitted as standard can achieve an 80% recharge in just 35 minutes, with a full charge taking one hour.