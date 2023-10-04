Historic Ernee Welcomes 76th Edition of Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Team France will be the home team and one of the favourites with Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle. The three of them have been Motocross World Champion and look to be the ones to watch, especially with the large French following and supporting them at home. Febvre is on the best form of his career at the moment and loves this track as he was a flamboyant Open Individual Champion at the 2015 MXoN in Ernee. Vialle has spent his year in America, gaining a lot of experience. Renaux missed the last even of the MXGP Championship in Great Britain but it's now in full force and the team will work hard to make sure that the french star is back at his best for the MXoN.

Team Australia – One of the big favourites with the Lawrence brothers who have been incredibly successful this season in America. Jett Lawrence boasts a perfect record of 22 race wins out of 22 this season in the US and was the Open individual champion last year at the MXoN in RedBud. His brother Hunter won Pro Motocross in 250cc this season in what was a dream year for the siblings. The third rider is Dean Ferris who won the Australian MX1 Championship for the fourth time this season. Team Australia finshed third last season in RedBud but they never won the MXoN yet, they have all the quality to make it happen this year.

Team Belgium is the youngest team of the year with an average age of 19.3 years old. The strong Belgian trio will be led by Jago Geerts, Liam Everts and Lucas Coenen. Three riders that could well be the ones to lift the trophy given the great season the all experienced, which would give Belgium another MXoN title, 10 years after the last Chamberlain Trophy won in Teutschenthal in 2013.

The Spanish team will boast the newly crowned MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado into his ranks along with Grand Prix winner Ruben Fernandez and recently announced MX2 rider Oriol Oliver. They will be contender for the podium with a young yet experienced team. For Team Germany, the comeback of Ken Roczen to the MXoN after five years will be an immense boost for the team, with the lightening-quick Simon Laengenfelder who had a superb season in MX2 finishing 3rd in the Championship and Tom Koch who is completing the team in what will be an experienced line-up.