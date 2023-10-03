Results Archive
Jeff Alessi, 1989-2023

October 3, 2023 11:30am | by:
Racer X has sadly been informed that retired pro Jeff Alessi has died. The news was confirmed via a text message and call from Jeff’s father, Tony, although we don’t have any further information and will wait on more details when the family is ready to announce them.

Jeff Alessi, born March 27, 1989, is a former factory-backed amateur and pro racer, one half of the famous Alessi brothers duo that tore up the amateur ranks in the early 2000s. While Jeff never won an AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, he had speed and potential, especially in supercross, that many feel might have even exceeded his older brother Mike. The brothers raced with factory Honda deals as amateurs, and eventually moved to the Red Bull KTM team when they turned pro. Unfortunately, Jeff suffered major injuries to his feet early in his pro career, and was never able to reach that potential. He raced professionally from 2005-2012, and added in a brief comeback in 2016. He had moved on to rider coaching and training. As a personality, even at a young age, Jeff was an outgoing and quite funny character. Because of the high profile the Alessi brothers carried, Jeff was no doubt well known within the industry and the paddock.

Jeff Alessi was 34 years old. Godspeed.

Mike (left) and Jeff Alessi (right) at Loretta Lynn's in 2004.
Jeff Alessi racing AMA Supercross in 2016.
