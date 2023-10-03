Now that we are already a few days into October, 2024 will be here before we know it. The 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross is less than 100 days away, kicking off the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. At the SMX final in California near the end of September, the ’24 supercross and motocross schedules were announced. Now, Feld Motor Sports has announced tickets are on sale for 2024 supercross, the specific regions for each 250SX regional division have been announced—as well as the East/West Showdowns—and the track maps have been released. This comes one day after the 2024 AMA national numbers were released—check out that post if you missed it.

A few things to note on today’s announcement:

We do not have the Daytona Supercross track map yet, usually that track map is released a few months later.

First East Region race is Detroit Supercross February 3

Fans will be allowed into pits for each race except for Detroit Supercross: "FanFest is currently planned for all rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 5)."

There are:

- 10 West Region races and nine East Region races

- Two East/West Showdown events

- Three Triple Crown events

Feld Motor Sports confirms earlier start time for West Coast races: "In a strategic effort to maximize the television and streaming viewing audience, all rounds will have a prime time Central or Eastern time zone start, so all Pacific time zone races will start at 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Eastern."

Supercross Futures will have four qualifying events then the championship finale.

Check out the 16 track maps released below.