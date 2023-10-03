Casey Cochran Set for Full Pro SX, MX, SMX Season in 2024

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing To Take Casey Cochran Pro In 2024

Teenager Set To Open Full-Time AMA Supercross And Pro Motocross Career Within SMX Series

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will take Casey Cochran into the professional ranks full-time in 2024, scheduled to contest the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) onboard the FC 250.

Cochran, 17, has enjoyed an outstanding final year in amateur competition, in which he clinched the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class title in the 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's, as well as the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in Salt Lake City and the Moto Combine overall at RedBud.

The teenage Virginia native gained immense experience in his first pro-level appearances across the final two rounds of this year's AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek and the Ironman National, which will also help in setting him up for a full-time transition next year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

"I've really enjoyed this past year working with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and getting to know everyone, so I’m super-excited to extend what we have going on and progress into the pro ranks with such a good team behind me," Cochran commented. "Couldn’t be more stoked for the future!"