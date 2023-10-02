Like you had mentioned, you got thrust in basically 125 right to 250 supercross. It happened because of the KTM shift with getting GasGas and moving the TLD program over and all that stuff. But when you look at that whole timeline of how quickly you had to ascend to be a factory rider that's trying to battle for top fives and stuff like that, do you feel that you look back at yourself and wish you would have done anything a little bit differently?

Yeah, I'm happy with where I'm at and how things have gone. I'm not gonna regret the past at all. But, I feel like now, when I'm three years pro now on the 250, I'm like, 'Man, if I just had a few years on 250 or a year before I went pro, it would have helped me a lot.' But it is what it is, things happen for a reason. And yeah, maybe the sharp learning curve made me progress faster than I would have if I would have hopped on a 250 earlier. So it’s all learning and it's all been good. I just need to focus on myself now and just use all that experience and that knowledge and not make the mistakes that I did when I was a rookie or the last few years and just be a more solid guy.

Difference between programs a little bit. You were with Aldon [Baker] in Florida with KTM and now out here, Kawasaki has like a billion tracks in California it seems like. So you're gonna have a lot of different options when it comes to testing supercross and stuff like that. Does even that kind of excite you that you get to kind of change it up every day and not ride the same two supercross tracks?

Yeah, absolutely. That's heavy in my belief with supercross and just riding in general. It's so easy to get burned out when you're at the same spot every day and just every week throughout the entire year and it's hard to stay super motivated and focused. I feel like when we were in Cali on the KTM side, we tried to hit as many tracks as possible, as much as we could. But now like you said, with the PC deal, there's a ton of tracks. I think we got more than anyone. I think it's six or seven tracks. I'm looking forward to that and I get to ride Hemet and I get to go to Fox [Raceway]. Just riding different tracks I think and learning them fast, it helps for when you go to the races, and you have to learn a new track as well.

One other thing I wanted to ask you is when you were the KTM 250 guy, like it was just you. Obviously, Tom [Vialle] comes into the team this year, but you had said that they it felt like had a little bit of the focus was more toward the 450 program sometimes and maybe you guys didn't get the same eyes on you or whatever. But now at PC, you guys have a lot of 250 guys. How do you expect that dynamic to feel where you're all the same kind of team, the same level There's a lot of people there, there's a lot of riders, there's a lot of personnel all focused on this 250 effort.

I'm not sure how it works with the guys, if everyone's trains, like if the whole team still rides together, but with different trainers. I'm not sure how that works because I'm still new. I won't say that will be different because even at Aldon's, we still have a big group. Just half of us are 450. So I'm used to riding with a group of guys if that's what we do. But to have everyone on your team as a competitor will be different. I got a taste of it this year with Tom and I learned that there's just always extra motivation to beat your own teammate. I don't know why that is, but that's just kind of how the sport is. So, having more guys to focus on trying to beat every weekend and throughout the week will be some more motivation, I guess.