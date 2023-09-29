Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you on the first Friday of the off-season, and of course I’m hitting the road—and air. I am literally trying to hustle out the door to catch a flight across the Atlantic to the 2023 FIM Motocross of Nations. I’m going early to spend a little time in London, then it’s off to France to cheer on Team USA, as well as the AMA-based riders who will be there representing their own home countries—like Hunter and Jett Lawrence (yes, Hunter is good to go after a week of therapy on the back injury that cost him a shot at half-a-million last Saturday night), Ken Roczen (so stoked he’s back to ride for Germany after a fantastic SMX run), Tom Vialle (who had a rough last moto in SMX that cost him some serious $$$), and also the Americans riding for Guam (Grant Harlan, Josh Varize and Sean Lipanovich) and Puerto Rico (Jack Chambers). And also a couple of friends from their U.S. visits, Estonia’s Harri Kulas and Canadians Dylan Wright and Jess Petis.

Now I know that Team USA had to really dig deep to find three fast riders that were neither switching teams nor injured, but I think it’s great that Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig all stepped up to ride for Uncle Sam and defend the win that Team USA’s Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper earned at RedBud. They will have their work cut out for them in Ernee, but I believe they are already good soldiers for raising their hands and volunteering to go when so many others had to pass/chose to pass. (Hey, we’re not alone, as Japan is apparently sitting this one out altogether.)

I will have much more on Team USA next week, but I want to touch on the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championships for a moment here before I leave. The three-race tournament that ran through Charlotte, Chicagoland and the Los Angeles Coliseum was an absolute blast from start to finish—and by start, I mean more than two years ago. As I joked earlier this week with David Prater from Feld Motor Sports, I feel like we’ve been on a Zoom call for two-and-a-half years! But all of the planning, all of the risks, all of the meetings, all of the early mornings and late nights, all of the plane rides and road trips… It was all worth it, at least for me (and I know for my big sister Carrie, who probably put in even more meeting hours) and I know David and his team too. The fans seemed to love it, the riders put on an amazing show—and were paid incredibly well—and we are off to the start of something that already seems much bigger at this stage than I ever imagined. There were doubters and haters, but that comes with the territory when you do anything new, right?