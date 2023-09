One year after the Yamaha YZ450F received a full makeover, it's time for the YZ250F's newest iteration! Kris Keefer brings his son Aden and Fox Racing's Kenny Day out to Perris Raceway to really shakedown the new bike and explain what feels different about this machine compared to the Yamaha platform that has been at the top of the sheets in recent years. Keefer dissects why these changes to this YZ250F platform take the things that Yamaha has already done so well and improves upon it.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Photos: Spencer Owens

2024 Yamaha YZ250F