Garrett Marchbanks made the switch from the 250F to the 450 class early in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and boy did it pay off—literally. At the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final, Marchbanks finished a solid 6-7 for sixth overall netting seventh overall in the championship, giving him a $120,000 take home bonus. (He netted $131,000 total when combined with his per-race purse money.) Afterwards, our Steve Matthes caught up to the #36 to chat about his day at the season finale.

Racer X: All right, Garrett Marchbanks, hey you had a good night. Your starts weren’t there again—shocking—but I thought you rode really well, and you hung out right outside the top five.

Garrett Marchbanks: You know, honestly, we can shit on my starts, but honestly, my jumps were great. I spun on the dirt, I don’t know why, it was the weirdest thing ever. I’ve never had that in forever. So, I think what happened is last weekend we tuned the bike a lot, back to my outdoor setting, and we kept it. And I think what was happening was it was too torquey on the bottom, so it started spinning. But besides the starts, no, it was a good night, but we came in a little under the weather. I don’t know what I’ve been dealing with, almost like a little head cold or something, so it was kinda give it all I got, do the best I can. And see what we can do with it. It was really good. Six-eight, six-seven on the day.

Catching AC [Adam Cianciarulo] a little bit in that first one.

Yeah, I got AC in the first one.

Oh, you did?

Yeah, AC finished seventh and then Colt [Nichols] was behind him and then they got be reversed in the second moto. [Laughs] Second moto, you know, I wish I had the energy I did in outdoors. I just kinda ran out of gas around the six-minute mark to go. And yeah, just didn’t have it. But I’m happy, you know, I never really rode that much supy [supercross] and this week was the first time I actually put some solid hours on it. I feel really happy with it.