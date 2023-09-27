The people at HEP Suzuki (Kenny’s 2024 deal is done, by the way and should be announced soon) tell me that since he started back on the bike for SMX, he’s been a little more focused than usual during the week. He’s been very happy with his bike, making minimal changes along the way, and has been focusing on putting in laps. And yeah, we saw what that meant at the three SMX races.

Adding Larry Brooks to the HEP Suzuki team was huge for sure. As team owner Dustin Pipes told me, “If I was at the helm or something, I’m not as relatable to guys like Ken Roczen. I think for us to continue to grow and continue to get to the next level, we needed a guy that’s been there and done that,” which is 100 percent true. Pipes was a good racer, but he wasn’t as good as Brooks, and he’s got nowhere near the experience of working with riders like Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed and James Stewart like LB does. Just keep the Mountain Dew stocked up and Larry won’t be outworked in trying to win races.

Bummer for Hunter Lawrence to crash out of LA SMX in practice. He tweaked his neck/back and I guess thinking about the MXoN, he and the team decided to pull out. I didn’t see the crash because about the same time he went down, Seth Hammaker also had a big one on that tabletop/quad thingy (he was not trying to quad it), so my attention was focused on that.

With Hunter pulling out it was Haiden Deegan or Jo Shimoda for the title and Deegan got it with 5-2 rides. He was shuffled back in the first moto, including by Jo himself, and didn’t look anywhere near his usual self out there. Props to Haiden for rebounding an hour later and riding behind his teammate Levi Kitchen out there to take the overall and the win.

Shimoda attempted, and completed, his first ever block pass in LA! Congrats to him on it when he drove it in on Deegan, made contact, then rode away from him. I guess when there is $500K on the line, you can pick up a skill pretty quickly, yeah? In the first main event he was sort of stuck in sixth and not able to make up ground and then hit the afterburners to get up past Deegan and Jalek Swoll. I thought he had gained speed, but looking at his lap times, it was more of a case of him maintaining his early race speed while others dropped off. In the second moto Jo was a bit like Roczen in his race. He was going for it but unable to really make up time out there. He came close, but in the end, it was Deegan’s title.