Ty Masterpool has never been deficient in the speed department, that’s for sure. But, as they say, you gotta be in it to win it, and Masterpool has frequently found himself not in it due to injury. Things were different in 2023, however, and Masterpool managed to make it to all of the Pro Motocross rounds this year, and he did it at a very high level. Even appendicitis, which came on right before the first SuperMotocross Playoff round, couldn’t stop the likable privateer, who rides with help from the new HBI Racing squad.
Aided by antibiotics, Masterpool pushed through, notching a tenth overall, as well as a big chunk of change for his efforts. Jason Weigandt linked up with him in the pits on Saturday night to talk about it all.
Racer X: Do you know the final tally? We just told Colt Nichols he made $90 grand, I think you made $75K. Are you down with that?
Masterpool: Oh yeah, pretty good! I didn’t even think I’d make the whole [SMX] season with the appendicitis. I’m thankful I was here. Seventh overall I think, on the day, and then tenth overall. Pretty good. Appendix hurts pretty bad right now. Surgery on Tuesday I believe, so I’m thankful. All the glory to God that I made the three rounds, and my appendix didn’t rupture. We’re good!
Was it actually dangerous to do it? Obviously, it felt bad, it hurt, but were doctors like, ‘Ehhhhhh…’?
They left it up to me pretty much. They said I was very in tune, and I could feel it coming. It’s a good thing I went straight to the hospital when it happened, the antibiotics kept it under control. They told me it would give me a heads up, it wouldn’t suddenly rupture. At the races it would start hurting because I couldn’t take deep breaths and I started hyperventilating. That was the hard thing—when it started hurting, I’d have to chill out and make sure it was all good. I’d have to make sure the pain wasn’t getting worse. It’s so hard with your adrenaline going. That was the biggest thing, it’s not like normal where I’d block it out and deal with it in a race. I didn’t go against doctors’ orders, they left the ball in my court. They told me I’d feel it coming.
You’d told me way back at RedBud that you wanted to do these races not just for the money. You were like, ‘It’s supercrossey, I want to show I can do it.’ This is the most supercross-like one we’ve had, and this is your best result I think.
Yeah.
So, do you feel like you’ve showed something? That you can do supercross.
Yeah, I think so. I really like it. It’s a little bit nicer than outdoors right now [laughs]. I can walk around. After outdoors you’re like, [so tired you're] crippled, it’s gnarly. I’m looking forward to next year—boot camping and coming into the season ready. I’m really looking forward to next year.
Talk about the HBI team, which you’re on. They barely existed. They told me like, two months before the outdoors they weren’t even a team. Are you staying with them? It seems like it’s going well.
Yeah, yeah, we’ll see! A big thank you to Matt and Darla [Bell], the owners at HBI, they’ve really been helping. They’re great people, a big thank you to them.
You couldn’t have picked a better year for this series to start. Finally, you make it through—we’d usually get you for like three races. This is the year you finally made more races, and it happens to lead to playoffs and good money. You gotta’ be like, ‘Finally something broke my way!’
[Laughs] Yeah. It’s been a rough couple years but we broke through.