Ty Masterpool has never been deficient in the speed department, that’s for sure. But, as they say, you gotta be in it to win it, and Masterpool has frequently found himself not in it due to injury. Things were different in 2023, however, and Masterpool managed to make it to all of the Pro Motocross rounds this year, and he did it at a very high level. Even appendicitis, which came on right before the first SuperMotocross Playoff round, couldn’t stop the likable privateer, who rides with help from the new HBI Racing squad.

Aided by antibiotics, Masterpool pushed through, notching a tenth overall, as well as a big chunk of change for his efforts. Jason Weigandt linked up with him in the pits on Saturday night to talk about it all.

Racer X: Do you know the final tally? We just told Colt Nichols he made $90 grand, I think you made $75K. Are you down with that?

Masterpool: Oh yeah, pretty good! I didn’t even think I’d make the whole [SMX] season with the appendicitis. I’m thankful I was here. Seventh overall I think, on the day, and then tenth overall. Pretty good. Appendix hurts pretty bad right now. Surgery on Tuesday I believe, so I’m thankful. All the glory to God that I made the three rounds, and my appendix didn’t rupture. We’re good!