GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
Weege Show: SMX Review With Big Money Winners Nichols, Masterpool and Noren

September 26, 2023 9:10am | by:

Jason Weigandt provides live reaction to the big money in the SMX World Championship with Colt Nichols (90k!), Ty Masterpool (75k!) and Freddie Noren (50K!) and recaps the wild battle at the top of the pile with Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan. All in all, a big night for the sport. It's brought to you by RaceTech.com's Gold Valves. Check out a RaceTech engine and suspension seminar and learn how to build a better bike! 

