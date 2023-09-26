What was going through your mind there as the minutes ticked over in that second moto and you are on your way to this championship.

Yeah, I can see Jo to my right, and I was like, “We got this, this is close, we got to fight this thing out” because I know Jo, [if] he gets close he's sticking it in there. So, yeah, it was a good race to the end. JCoop is right behind me. And yeah, it was good to have my two teammates, one in front of me and one behind me. That's like your safest bet to try and win a championship. So, it was good.

I remember talking to you in Tampa and I think you were a little surprised at your fourth-place finish in Houston. Then we get to Daytona, maybe a little surprised also with your first podium there. Is there still a little bit of surprise at your rapid move up or is this now becoming second nature to you?

Yeah, it's hard growing up winning in amateurs and stuff and then you come into the pro ranks and you're not winning and you're like, “It just feels more natural to be up front.” So, I think it was just a thing where I just kept working and working and I got to that point where I could win and that was just a comfortable spot. So, I mean, you're not going to win every race, but, I mean, it's possible. Shoot Jett did it. But, you just got to keep working hard and be there every time.

Haiden, this is a weird round where you come into this race with so much back story. So, your dad wins here in '97. He ghost rides the bike. It's immortalized in supercross history. It's one of the craziest things that we've ever seen. He did the first 360 in Freestyle Motocross here. This is like the house that Deegan built when it comes to motorsports and it just kind of felt like there was something that was going to go down here this weekend. Did it enter your mind? Like, “Oh, I’m just going to win this race because this is literally our house.” I mean, I know that it's hard because there's good guys out there and it's not easy to win these races any time, but it had to feel like there was something special going on this weekend.

Yeah, definitely. The Deegan name is big at the L.A. Coliseum. So, the pressure is obviously there because you want to keep that legacy going. So, I kind of had to fulfill it. And after that first moto, I was like, “I might not be fulfilling it” but then I was like, “Well, we got to pick it up,” you know. Duffe [mechanic] was like “Bro, come on, buddy, you're being weak.” So we had to toughen up for that second moto and we were able to keep it going.