Colt Nichols is signed with Beta Motorcycles for 2024, but his contract with them didn’t include any of the SuperMotocross rounds. Determined not to miss out on the chance to score some serious coin, Nichols pulled together his resources, invested money into his own program, and it paid off, big-time. After borrowing a bike for Washougal and scoring solid points, he put together a deal with Bubba Pauli's Mad Parts Kawasaki team for SMX. He rode very well, taking ninth in the series after 10-10-5 finishes in the three races. Ninth overall pays 90k, and when combined with Colt's individual race purse money, he pocketed about $102,000 in three races!

There's more. Colt will go back to the Rick Ware Racing team for the remaining rounds of WSX, and in between he'll be testing the Beta. Don't forget that Colt started the year on factory Honda HRC. Quite a year!

After the finale Jason Weigandt caught up with Nichols to talk about it.

Racer X: Everyone knows Jett Lawrence made a ton of money, Haiden Deegan made a ton of money, they have a ton of money. Let’s talk about some other guys who made money. Colt Nichols, you said, ‘Show me the money,’ and we ran the tabulations; $90 grand baby!

Nichols: We’ll take that all day, that’s a nice payday. I’m very excited about that.

You spent some money to make this happen.

Yeah, we were probably in, between travel and the bike and all that kind of stuff, about $20,000 or $25,000 at least. I knew that, getting last, we were breaking even at least, and I was okay with that. I didn’t want to go above $30K, because then I’m [potentially] losing a lot of money, but if I could stay around that range, I was okay with it. If I have to invest my money and know we’ll at least break even, that’s all I wanted. The fact that we came out on top, that’s awesome. Best case scenario.