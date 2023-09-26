Going into the final round of the SuperMotocross World Championship at the LA Coliseum, Jo Shimoda trailed Hunter Lawrence by only three points. With Haiden Deegan only a few more points back, and triple points on the line, it was a winner take all situation between those three riders. That is until the recently crowned Pro Motocross Champion, Hunter Lawrence pulled out of the race after a practice crash, leaving the battle between Shimoda and Deegan. Shimoda beat Deegan in the first moto, but the youngster was able to better Shimoda in the second.

Meanwhile Team USA’s MXoN 250 rider, RJ Hampshire finished third on the night and third overall in the championship. Both riders took home a pretty decent pay day, albeit not the half of a million dollars that Deegan won and spoke with the press after the race. Here is what they had to say.

Jo that second race, you kind of started right behind that Star train. They pulled on you a little bit, then you started pulling them back towards the end. What was a little off at the beginning there for you.

Jo Shimoda: Yeah, like I said on the podium they fixed a lot of the turns, so basically it was a new track again and I'm better when a truck is rougher, I would say. Something that I have to work on for next year when the track is clean, kind of have to be a little bit sendier, you know. Yeah, so that's what I was missing, and the start position was really important for a second moto.

Jo, arguably one of, if not the strongest riders over the last four or five weeks, the wins there, then in the championship hunt right here to the end. You're certainly the most improved rider in that period of time. Does that impact 2024 in any way for you?

Well, I always wanted to start the season in a good note, but we changed something on the bike and just honestly struggled to set up in the first half of the season. And if you're struggling in four or five races, it's kind of over already. But, yeah, it was nice to have these SMX rounds. Everything started off fresh and I feel like I had first two good rounds and I had the opportunity to go for championship on this round. But, no, I'm just stoked on everyone's effort by the team and myself too. But, next year, hopefully I can fight from the first round.