Watch: SMX World Championship Final Highlights & Results
September 25, 2023 2:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports
Check out video highlights from the third and final SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race. Held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, this event was the 31st round of the all-new AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.
Haiden Deegan (5-2) claimed the 250SMX overall win AND the 250SMX World Championship title as Jo Shimoda (4-4) and RJ Hampshire (2-6) rounded out the overall podium.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed the overall win AND the 450SMX title over Ken Roczen (2-2) and Cooper Webb (5-3).
Check out the post-race videos for the SMX finale.
SMX World Championship Final
250SMX Class Highlights
450SMX Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
2023 SMX Insider Post Race: SuperMotocross World Championship Final
SuperMotocross World Championship Finals Post Race Press Conference
Weege Show: SMX Wrap Up With Nichols, Masterpool, Freddie and More
Overall Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 250SMXSeptember 23, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|5 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|7 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|10 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 450SMXSeptember 23, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|7 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|8 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450
Championship Standings
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|157
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|152
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|474
|122
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|114
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|110
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|163
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|146
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|126
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|120
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|104