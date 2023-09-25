Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports

Check out video highlights from the third and final SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race. Held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, this event was the 31st round of the all-new AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.

Haiden Deegan (5-2) claimed the 250SMX overall win AND the 250SMX World Championship title as Jo Shimoda (4-4) and RJ Hampshire (2-6) rounded out the overall podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed the overall win AND the 450SMX title over Ken Roczen (2-2) and Cooper Webb (5-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the SMX finale.

SMX World Championship Final

250SMX Class Highlights