GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule

Watch: SMX World Championship Final Highlights & Results

September 25, 2023 2:30pm | by:
Watch: SMX World Championship Final Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports

Check out video highlights from the third and final SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race. Held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, this event was the 31st round of the all-new AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.

Haiden Deegan (5-2) claimed the 250SMX overall win AND the 250SMX World Championship title as Jo Shimoda (4-4) and RJ Hampshire (2-6) rounded out the overall podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed the overall win AND the 450SMX title over Ken Roczen (2-2) and Cooper Webb (5-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the SMX finale.

SMX World Championship Final

250SMX Class Highlights 

450SMX Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

2023 SMX Insider Post Race: SuperMotocross World Championship Final

SuperMotocross World Championship Finals Post Race Press Conference

Weege Show: SMX Wrap Up With Nichols, Masterpool, Freddie and More

Overall Results

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 250SMX

September 23, 2023
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 5 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 4 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 7 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 10 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 450SMX

September 23, 2023
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 7 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 8 - 5 Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
250 All-Stars main event results
250 All-Stars main event results

Championship Standings

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 157
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 152
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 122
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 114
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 110
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 163
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 146
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 126
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 120
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 104
Full Standings
