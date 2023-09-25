Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

September 25, 2023 9:30am
by:

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Round 3 (of 3) - SMX World Championship Final - Los Angeles, California

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 250SMX

September 23, 2023
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 5 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 4 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 7 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 10 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 1 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 8 - 5 GasGas MC 250F
8 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 6 - 8 Husqvarna FC 250
9 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 9 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
10 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 3 - 13 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 450SMX

September 23, 2023
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 7 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 8 - 5 Kawasaki KX450
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 6 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
7 Ty Masterpool
Ty Masterpool 		Paradise, TX United States 9 - 9 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 11 - 8 Suzuki RM-Z450
9 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 12 - 10 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 20 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings 

Round 31 (of 31)

Haiden Deegan is the 2023 250SMX World Champion.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 157
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 152
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 122
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 114
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 110
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399 101
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 416 98
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 421 90
9Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 89
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 221 88
Full Standings

Jett Lawrence is the 2023 450SMX World Champion.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 163
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 146
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 126
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 120
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 104
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 538 96
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 255 92
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 449 91
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 163 90
10Ty Masterpool
Paradise, TX United States 242 84
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 19 (of 19) - Winchester, United Kingdom

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

September 24, 2023
Matterley Basin
Winchester, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 3 - 1 Yamaha
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 1 - 4 GasGas
3 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 4 - 3 KTM
4 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 6 - 2 Husqvarna
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 2 - 6 Yamaha
6 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 7 - 5 KTM
7 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 5 - 7 Husqvarna
8 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 10 - 8 Kawasaki
9 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 8 - 13 Honda
10 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 13 - 9 Yamaha
Full Results
Jago Geerts (Yamaha)
Jago Geerts (Yamaha) MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

September 24, 2023
Matterley Basin
Winchester, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 1 - 1 Honda
2 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 2 - 4 Yamaha
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 5 - 2 Kawasaki
4 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 3 - 5 Yamaha
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 6 - 3 Honda
6 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 7 - 6 Yamaha
7 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 9 - 7 Honda
8 Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany 8 - 9 KTM
9 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland 11 - 8 Honda
10 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 4 - 18 GasGas
Full Results
Tim Gajser (Honda)
Tim Gajser (Honda) GasGas

Championship Standings 

Note: Andrea Adamo claimed the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 826
2Jago Geerts Belgium 759
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 755
4Liam Everts Belgium 734
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 577
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands 573
5Kevin Horgmo Norway 565
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 560
9Thibault Benistant France 533
10Rick Elzinga Netherlands 394
Full Standings

Note: Jorge Prado claimed the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 921
2Romain Febvre France 854
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 759
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 695
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 654
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 599
7Alberto Forato Italy 490
8Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 456
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 363
10Maxime Renaux France 314
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through Round 10 (of 12)

Championship Standings 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 208
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 203
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 192
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 169
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 139
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 134
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 119
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 111
10Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 107
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 215
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 202
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 192
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 157
6Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 155
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 145
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 137
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
10Grant Davis 103
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 231
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 216
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 185
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 166
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 158
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 151
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 105
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Full Standings

Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 285
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 178
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 138
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 75
9Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
Jorge Prado (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Andrea Adamo (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)GNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared Mees (Indian)American Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Kody Kopp (KTM)American Flat TrackAFT Singles
