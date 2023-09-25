This three-race playoff was not nearly as dominant as the motocross championship, and it seems like you may have learned a little bit on the 450 on the supercross tracks. Is this in any way more gratifying than the motocross championship was?

It's definitely nice. It definitely feels good because, I mean, it's, it's hard to take. I mean, each championship has their special moment and special feeling and what you learn. This one I definitely learned. I mean, coming into the first one [race one in Charlotte] after that one, I got curb stomped to the teeth. So after that, the, I mean, I just had nothing really for the guys. The first one, I missed the setup by a lot and then, then the second one was able to figure it out, but still wasn't good enough. Chase was riding really well that day. And then, you know, going to Chicago, it's different, a bit more outdoors but still. One thing I found is just, it's so limited for me. I feel like, outdoors, you have a lot more room. There's a lot more things I can get creative with where the last three rounds, everyone's doing the same stuff. It's fairly basic so everyone can go fast, so it's very hard to make up that big time, like Kenny said. So, it's like the small things, like just coming out of a turn and hitting a bump and say, if it spins out much, that's literally a 10th or so that it might not be a massive mistake, but that little bit less traction going down a long straight, it makes a big difference. So, I mean, for us and, and for the riders to be up there, you just had to be perfect, hit your marks best you can and when you make a mistake, try and make that time back up. I think this one definitely is a, was a, I feel like a little bit better than the outdoors just because I got to learn how the guys race in stadiums more because I haven't raced any of these guys in stadiums at all. So, it’s a learning curve for me for next year in supercross. And yeah, I mean, I haven't really done much, supercross kind of stuff even this one. I mean, it's a SuperMotocross but this one is still pretty supercross. I haven't done much supercross testing. I've only done a probably maybe max two weeks. So, it was exciting to see how it was gonna go and, and definitely thankful to leave on top.

What was the emotion like, the mindset, when Hunter went out this afternoon and, and couldn't line up?

Yeah it was just a bummer thing. I mean, just a small little mistake from Friday. It wasn't a big thing but then ended up making it [worse]. A small landing wrong in the sand section making it a lot worse. So, it's a bummer, you hate to see your brother get hurt. I also don't like seeing him race because the nerves are through the roof for me! But, yeah, I mean, I feel like every time Hunter gets hurt, I always somehow pull something out. So, I'm definitely, definitely glad I was able to pull something out. That was definitely for him.

You've had such a good start to the premier class. But are you feeling the tension, you know, within the big leagues now? Is that something you feel with these sorts of guys around you, guys like Kenny. Just being in the 450 class now, what's that like for you?

It’s cool. It's cool. I mean, I remember being on 85 and in Germany training with Heiko [Roczen’s father] and watching Kenny when he was racing and kind of supporting him. It's an awesome thing to get to race him now. I mean, yeah, he's more on the older side but I mean, he still rides a bike unreal. I mean, he still has some of the best style in the sport I feel like, and always will go down in history for, for having some sick style and whips for sure. But no, it's definitely just cool to be up with some of these legends, and definitely excited for next year just to, just to go up against [Eli] Tomac. I mean, getting beat by him or beating him, I don't think it's gonna change for me. It's just kind of one of those things where I get to race those legends. Like, I mean, if I could have got to race Ricky Carmichael James Stewart back in the day on their last year. I mean, I think anyone else in this room I could speak for anyone in this room, Coop or Kenny, I’m sure they would say it would have been awesome.