Save of the Day: SMX World Championship Final

September 25, 2023 10:00am | by: &

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances.

In the final moto with the 450SMX championship on the line, Jett Lawrence just about threw it all away as he spun off the face that claimed Justin Barcia earlier in the night. Lawrence went into a full panic rev mode and adjusted his body positioning trying to save an endo from occurring. Luckily, he went just far enough to essentially downside the knuckle of the triple-in with his front wheel and managed to save it despite getting sideways on landing. Given the implications with the title on the line, this save alone may be the most expensive save in the history of AMA racing.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

