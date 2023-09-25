The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final took place over the weekend in Southern California at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and the action was both unpredictable and intense. To get a better understanding of what played out, we sent some questions to former pro and current NBC reporter, Jason Thomas.
The track in the LA Memorial Coliseum was very much like a supercross track, but were there elements of it still rooted in motocross?
I felt it was very much a supercross with a touch of Monster Energy Cup. We had a bit of a hybrid in Charlotte (albeit more SX than MX), a much more MX influenced Chicagoland layout, and then what I would consider awfully close to SX in Los Angeles. I think the three events represented each discipline fairly, yet each had their individual leanings as we changed venues. Job well done.
The 250 guys are used to 15-minute plus one lap races, but the SMX races are five minutes longer. Did this seem to make a difference with anyone, or were the guys used to it from the previous two?
I was wondering the same thing early in moto one but I think the lack of supercross whoops gave more time to rest. Further, the track was slow and slippery in many sections which also gave some respite. The slick nature of the dirt simply didn’t allow aggression in many sections. It’s a learned art to know when to push, but also, when to relax a bit. Pushing on sections that don’t reward it is simply wasted energy.
What was your take on the split lane coming down the peristyle? Did one lane look faster at all?
It was one of the most interesting aspects from moto one to moto two. In the first, the line closest to the stadium wall was faster. Jett Lawrence was gapping both Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton there early on. Roczen, to his credit, adjusted to the faster line and was able to lock on to Jett. Sexton never really made the switch and he lost time each and every lap accordingly.
During halftime, the track crew reworked that section and the faster line switched to the lane closest to the middle of the stadium (where Sexton crashed). The initial bump that slowed riders down was removed and that allowed much more momentum at the base of the peristyle. Jett picked up on it quickly but Roczen kept trying to use that first-moto line. I believe Kenny was trying to avoid following but it was clear that the faster line had flipflopped and he needed to adjust. Kenny had sections where he was quicker than Jett, but that sand section took the wind out of his sails when it mattered most.
Both Lawrence and Haiden Deegan won $1 million and $500,000, respectively, but the big payouts didn’t end with the winners. Did you notice any epic battles for position and cash, that the TV cameras didn’t pick up?
In the 250’s, RJ Hampshire was able to move up to third overall with a solid night and Jordon Smith was nearly winning the overall after moto one! The triple points structure can really send things to crazy town and nearly did.
In the 450’s the points were incredibly tight amongst positions 4-8 and the big winner was Cooper Webb. He grabbed that fourth position while Jason Anderson’s second moto mishap cost him a chance at rocketing up to fourth and gaining an extra $100,000 (four is 200k, eighth is 100k). It was difficult to lock into the points scenarios with so much happening at the front, but it was something I studied pre-race.
Take us through Jo Shimoda’s move on Deegan in the first moto. Were you surprised to see him get physical like that, especially with another moto to go?
I was because it’s very out of character for Jo. Having said that, there are many who have called for more aggression from him. To be a champion at this level there has to be a bit of ruthlessness when needed. I personally believe it should be used sparingly, as those moves can cost dearly when repaid, but having that level of aggression in one’s arsenal is important. As he transitions to Honda HRC in 2024, he will need that willingness to force the issue.
Shimoda seemed to have an edge in speed on Jalek Swoll in the first moto, but Swoll still raced him pretty hard. Did that surprise you or was it just good, hard racing?
I was surprised, too! It was clean and fair, I just didn’t expect Jalek to go in so aggressively when he knew the stakes for Shimoda. Oftentimes there are perceived slights that need to be repaid or some dynamic we don’t know about, so that could be the case here. Jalek was racing for a lot of money and that could have been the reason for fighting so hard. It just felt like maybe a bit much, knowing the situation at hand. In the end, no harm, no foul.
Speaking of hard racing, there were moments when it seemed like some of the 250 guys were roughing Deegan up a little in that first moto. Is that an accurate assessment, and if so, is that a rite of passage type of thing happening out there?
I don’t think it was anything intentional toward one rider. Everyone knew what was up for grabs and with triple points, things could swing wildly. The Swoll move on Shimoda and Dillan Schwartz’s move on Tom Vialle were further examples of everyone just going for the jugular. Another wrinkle to toss in was that the track was very difficult to pass on. Anytime you get that hard-to-pass dynamic, expect contact.
Jordon Smith was unreal in the first 250 moto. What was he doing that was so good out there?
Jordon is supremely talented. He can go as fast as anyone when he’s clicking. His problem has been consistency and far too many crashes. That’s always been true. It’s not a shock to see him win that first moto and then have issues in moto two. That’s a great synopsis of Jordon’s career, really.
Last week we had a gate malfunction, this week we had a staggered restart in the 450 class. Is the process for staying in the zone the same, or is it harder after having just being riding at race pace?
I believe it to be very difficult. That intensity and adrenalin dump is hard to kickstart on command. It likely took everyone a few laps to get their heart rates back to the limit. The lap times were likely only a touch off but that ability to “push” was probably missing for at least a lap. Ideally, riders would jump onto an exercise bike while they waited but that’s a pipedream.
Take us through Chase Sexton’s crash in that second moto. That had to hurt, on many different levels.
They were absolutely launching into the sand when they section was adjusted (mentioned in the early questions). With the landing line being worked into soft sand, being off a foot or so would have drastic consequences. As Chase landed just a touch off-line, his front end knifed in the soft stuff and off he went. Racing at that speed is a game of inches and he just got it a touch wrong. It’s also how he was able to run away from the likes of Jett and Kenny. High risk, high reward.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|163
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|146
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|126
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|120
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|104
After last week’s wave-gate situation with Lawrence and Ken Roczen, Roczen had to have come into the finale with a bit of extra motivation to beat Lawrence. Did you notice anything like that in his riding or demeanor on Saturday?
He looked very confident all night long. He was able to close down gaps on Jett and match pace whenever needed. The missing piece was a way to beat him. In the first moto, he was late to jump the quad and change lines in the sand. That cost him a chance at winning. Jett was just a little better and adapting a little quicker. That was the difference. This is still the best Kenny has looked in a couple of years, though.
Cooper Webb was much better this weekend, going 5-3 for third overall. In what areas did you see improvement from Webb?
He looked much more aggressive. I am sure they’ve worked tirelessly on the motorcycle since Charlotte and that was evident. I also think their testing leading into SMX was much more based around supercross settings. He was able to utilize those in Los Angeles. I think it was a sneak peek at the level he will bring to Anaheim, too. He needed a boost of confidence and he got it. Watch out come January.