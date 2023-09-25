Right from the championship celebration as Haiden Deegan rings his bike off the limiter celebrating his 250SMX championship with his team, Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break down everything that happened in Los Angeles. Deegan and then Jett Lawrence in the 450SMX class walked away with the titles on a historic night of racing. We saw Chase Sexton crash out of the lead in the final moto of the year, Jo Shimoda get aggressive, and so many more storylines. We get into it all from the finale.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

