GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: SMX World Championship Final

September 25, 2023 6:40pm | by: , &

Right from the championship celebration as Haiden Deegan rings his bike off the limiter celebrating his 250SMX championship with his team, Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break down everything that happened in Los Angeles. Deegan and then Jett Lawrence in the 450SMX class walked away with the titles on a historic night of racing. We saw Chase Sexton crash out of the lead in the final moto of the year, Jo Shimoda get aggressive, and so many more storylines. We get into it all from the finale.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

