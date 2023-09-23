Weege Show: SMX Finale Preview and Kawasaki 50th Celebration

The motocross industry is pulling out all the stops for the first-ever SMX Finale race in Los Angeles, California, which is also the birthplace of modern supercross from 50+ years ago. Yamaha and Kawasaki were rolling out 50th anniversary bikes and old-school heroes, for example, and Jason Weigandt did some walking and talking to chat with Damon Huffman, Jimmy Weinert and more. Oh everyone could not wait to see dirt bikes launching into an out of the famous L.A. Peristyle once again. Oh, and don't forget the backdrop of the $5.5 million SMX purse, with much to play for in the 450 and 450 classes. It's essentially winner-take-all with Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen in the 450 class, and Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan in the 250 class. All brought to you by Honda, which celebrated the the 50th anniversary of its CR (Elsinore) motocross bikes last year. This year? They're dominating with a chance at even more titles in SMX! Makes winning look easy!