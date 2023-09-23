250 All-Stars

Off the start in the 250 All-Stars race it was Slade Varola with the holeshot ahead of Noah Viney. Preston Boespflug slid out trying to get into second place in the second corner and it held up some of the field. Enzo Temmerman also went down on the first lap with Kelana Humphrey, and they were both way back.

Gavin Towers crashed hard while in fourth place on the second lap and was then being tended to by the medics as he finally got up and walked off under his own power. Drew Adams took over the lead as he passed Slade Varola by jumping just beyond the red cross flag area which was out for Towers. Mark Fineis also moved through into second place while Krystian Janik was all over Slade Varola for third.

Adams held a two second lead over Mark Fineis as they opened up the gap on Varola and Janik. The battle really was for third place as Janik was all over Varola trying to find a way to make the move.

Drew Adams would take the win in the 250 All-Stars ahead of Mark Fineis, Slade Varola, Krystian Janik, and Blake Gardner.

250SMX Moto 1

Hunter Lawrence was ruled out for the night after qualifying due to back tightness which took away one of our title contenders right away. As the gates dropped in 250SMX Moto 1, it was Jalek Swoll grabbing the holeshot alongside Haiden Deegan, but Tom Vialle snuck down the inside in the second corner to take over the lead.

Ryder DiFrancesco was up front early on, but he went down before the end of the second lap and was nearly dead last. Jo Shimoda crossed the line in 11th at the end of the first lap but was already up to eighth by the end of the second lap.

Jordon Smith made his way around Jalek Swoll for third while Deegan was going after Vialle for the lead, but Swoll passed him right back. Smith finally made it stick just a few turns later and Swoll now had RJ Hampshire breathing down his neck for the four spot. Hampshire got down the inside of Swoll the next lap and made the move into fourth place.

All of this battling was allowing Jo Shimoda to close up to the back of the group as it was still basically nose to tail at the front of the field. Shimoda made the move stick on Justin Cooper to get into sixth and he was also the fastest rider on the track as the race approached the mid-point.

Smith began catching Haiden Deegan for second and it lit a fire back under Deegan who closed back onto Vialle. It didn’t matter though as Smith passed Deegan into second place and it was a three-rider battle for the lead. Smith then went and passed Vialle for the lead as Deegan got passed by Hampshire for third! Suddenly Jo Shimoda was there in fifth right behind the man he needs to beat in Haiden Deegan.

Hampshire got around Vialle for second and then Deegan was trying to get Vialle for third when Shimoda snuck up and used a bit of a surprise attack to hit Deegan and push him off the track. Shimoda immediately went to work on Vialle for third to make sure he had a buffer between he and Deegan, but Vialle defended well.

Jordon Smith would take the win just narrowly holding off Hampshire as the checkered flag waved. Tom Vialle held onto third as he stuffed Shimoda to hold onto the spot on the final lap of the race.