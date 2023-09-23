Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023 - 10:33pm
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
After 30 races all over the United States, we are finally at the finish line of the AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross season. Tonight in the Los Angeles Coliseum, triple points are on offer for the SuperMotocross World Championship meaning nine points between first place and second place when the dust settles. In the 450SMX class, the winner walks away with $1,000,000, while in the 250SMX class, the winner leaves with $500,000.
Chase Sexton enters with a two points advantage in 450SMX over his Honda HRC teammate Jett Lawrence. Sexton won the first round, Lawrence won the second round, and now they square off in a winner-take-all final. But it's not just between them. Progressive Insurance/HEP Suzuki's Ken Roczen won the second moto of the second round last week and sits 10 points back of Chase Sexton in the title fight. With so many points on offer, Roczen could still win this championship if things get wild.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|90
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|88
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|80
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|74
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|455
|71
In the 250SMX class, just seven points separate three riders in another winner-take-all showdown. Hunter Lawrence in the points leader in that class by three points over Jo Shimoda and seven points over Haiden Deegan. Simply put, whoever wins tonight of the three walks away as the 250SMX champion.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|643
|89
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|86
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|82
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|63
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|474
|62
It's a beautiful day in Southern California inside the birthplace of Supercross at the LA Coliseum and in just about 10 hours, we will see how this all shakes out. Be sure to tune into Race Day Live and the night show by checking out the broadcast schedule below, or you can also check back here for regular updates of the action as it happens. Here we go!
- SuperMotocross
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 9:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 9:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 25 - 1:00 AM
-
First Qualifying Sessions
Since the free practice sessions on Friday, a single was added to the section out of the first corner to slow the speeds down where Seth Hammaker and Parker Ross both has big crashed yesterday. Speeds were still quick as the unseeded group hit the track and Mitchell Oldenburg set the early mark at a 1.11.058. Preston Kilroy was just off him at a 1:11.080 but then Derek Kelley shot to the top of the board right at the end of the session with a 1:10.573.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Derek Kelley
|10:32.396
|1:10.573
|Riverside, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Joshua Varize
|10:55.144
|1:10.822
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|11:28.525
|1:11.058
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Preston Kilroy
|11:07.956
|1:11.080
|Afton, WY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cullin Park
|10:38.544
|1:11.289
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
The seeded 250SMX group hit the track next and it was Pierce Brown laying it down early, but Max Vohland found his way to the top spot with a 1:09.774. Haiden Deegan then checked in with a 1:09.659 as the hot lap war began. Jalek Swoll lost the front end in a bowl corner halfway through the session but continued on.
Justin Cooper shot to the top of the board with about a minute left in the session as he dipped down to a 1:09.507 but it wasn’t over yet. As the checkered flag waved, Haiden Deegan again launched back to the top of the board with a 1:08.887 which ended up being a half second above RJ Hampshire who moved into second place with a 1:09.424.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|10:25.433
|1:08.887
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:30.488
|1:09.424
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Justin Cooper
|10:52.189
|1:09.507
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|10:35.745
|1:09.572
|Bakersfield, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Vohland
|10:32.095
|1:09.774
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Next up came the first round of qualifying for the 450SMX seeded group as Cooper Webb found his way to the top of the board early on laying in a 1:09.248. Chase Sexton put in a 1:08.392 on his fourth lap around to go to the top of the board as the group inched towards the 1:07 mark for the first time.
Fredrik Noren laid it down in the mechanics area as the slick conditions of the track were also shining through a bit, but he continued on. Sexton became the first rider to hit the 1:07’s as he put in a 1:07.986 and had nearly a second on the field with a few minutes to go in the session. That time would hold up despite Jett Lawrence jumping to second with a 1:08.762 in the end but it’s Chase Sexton P1 after Q1.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|11:01.963
|1:07.986
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|11:04.716
|1:08.762
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:41.593
|1:08.865
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Ken Roczen
|10:03.073
|1:09.049
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Cooper Webb
|10:55.465
|1:09.248
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
In the unseeded 450SMX group, Jeremy Hand had a big crash in the rhythm section before the supercross triple. He seemed a little bit banged up but he did remount and continue for the rest of the session. Jerry Robin was the man of the session as he was flying and put in a 1:10.343 which actually put him just outside of the top 10 times overall.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jerry Robin
|11:13.677
|1:10.343
|Hamel, MN
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Romain Pape
|11:10.181
|1:11.454
|France
|GASGAS MC 250
|3
|Phil Nicoletti
|11:33.423
|1:11.754
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jeremy Hand
|11:25.946
|1:11.935
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Bryce Shelly
|11:07.441
|1:12.534
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ450F
The 250 All-Stars were the final group to hit the track for the first round of qualifying. This is essentially a mix of the 250 A and 250 B amateur classes similar to what we see in Supercross Futures. Blake Gardner and Jordan Renfro had some early falls, but both were okay and kept going. Gavin Towers ended up fastest in the session with a 1:12.899 but he was just four hundredths of a second ahead of Drew Adams who put in a 1:12.939.
Second Qualifying Sessions
Quite a bit of track work went on between sessions and a lot of water was laid down as they try to keep the California sun from drying the track completely out. Thanks to the slickness of the track, times were a bit slower as Derek Kelley ended up on top but his 1:10.573 from the first session was still fastest from the group.
Next up came the final qualifying session of the year for the A group in the 250SMX class as Justin Cooper shot to the top early with a 1:09.365. Max Vohland became the second rider in the class to jump into the 1:08’s as he put in a 1:08.938 to shoot to the top for the session.
Hunter Lawrence pulled in with a few laps to go in the session and he did not return to the track. Lawrence has not had a good day in qualifying and he ended up outside of the top 10 in qualifying. Justin Cooper ended up leapfrogging to the top ahead with a 1:08.512 but he was just barely ahead of RJ Hampshire on a 1:08.529 as the flag waved.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|10:25.433
|1:08.887
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:30.488
|1:09.424
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Justin Cooper
|10:52.189
|1:09.507
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|10:35.745
|1:09.572
|Bakersfield, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Vohland
|10:32.095
|1:09.774
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
The track had dried back out to normal by the time the 450SMX seeded group hit the track for their final round of qualifying. Chase Sexton started out front of the practice start but then he got off line in the sweeper and ran over a Tuff Block and went down. He actually hit the ground pretty solid but seemed to be okay as he remounted.
Jason Anderson shot to the top of the board with a 1:08.975 but was soon eclipsed by Ken Roczen at a 1:08.869. Chase Sexton proved he was still totally fine as he laid in a 1:08.350 but then Jason Anderson got him again to go down to a 1:08.025. That is where the top time for the session would stay but it was still the 1:07.986 out of Sexton from the first session that would remain the top time.
Jerry Robin was once again the man to beat in the final round of unseeded qualifying as he put in a 1:10.460. Max Miller was also quick as he went faster than Phil Nicoletti for second fastest.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|11:01.963
|1:07.986
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|11:14.306
|1:08.025
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Cooper Webb
|10:49.892
|1:08.423
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|11:04.716
|1:08.762
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|11:15.889
|1:08.825
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Gavin Towers topped qualifying in the final session for the 250 All-Stars with a 1:12.187. Their race this weekend goes off before opening ceremonies so they will be back out here in two hours for their main event.
250SMX Last Chance Qualifier
Hunter Yoder grabbed the holeshot in the 250SMX last chance qualifier while the field stacked up in the second corner putting Christ Blose and Cullin Park down and behind the pack. Mitchell Oldenburg took out Joshua Varize on the second lap while they were battling for fifth place and that put Varize back out of a transfer spot. The top seven riders out of the 10 in the race would make it through this one.
The battle for the final transfer spot turned into a fight between Robbie Wageman and Chris Blose. Blose was able to get down the inside in the sand section to make the pass. Wageman then crashed a few corners later which ended his chance at making it through.
Joshua Varize made it back to Blose for the final transfer spot and got around him but then Blose punted him in the next corner and put Varize off the track. Blose would hold on to transfer. Hunter Yoder won and brought Preston Kilroy, Mitchell Oldenburg, Coty Schock, Luke Neese, Derek Kelley, and Chris Blose with him to the motos.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Yoder
|6:35.777
|5 Laps
|1:13.394
|California
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Preston Kilroy
|6:37.634
|+1.857
|1:13.090
|Afton, WY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|6:38.859
|+3.082
|1:13.224
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Coty Schock
|6:40.050
|+4.273
|1:13.942
|Dover, DE
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Luke Neese
|6:40.966
|+5.189
|1:14.545
|Jamestown, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SMX Last Chance Qualifier
Phil Nicoletti grabbed the holeshot in the 450SMX LCQ as he got into it in the first corner with Kevin Moranz. Moranz messed up the first rhythm section and allowed several people through. Bryce Shelly was caught in a pileup in the third corner and ended up in last place before the first lap was over. On the second lap, Max Miller went down in the sand section, and he was way back once he got going again.
Jeremy Hand was holding onto second place in the early running, but Jerry Robin was all over him. Robin was able to get to the inside in the sand section on the third lap to move into second place as Hand slipped back to third.
Phil Nicoletti would hold on to take the win in the LCQ. Jerry Robin and Jeremy Hand came through the LCQ with him.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Phil Nicoletti
|6:32.014
|5 Laps
|1:12.851
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jerry Robin
|6:33.798
|+1.784
|1:12.224
|Hamel, MN
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jeremy Hand
|6:35.181
|+3.167
|1:13.097
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jace Kessler
|6:37.272
|+5.258
|1:13.330
|Eagle, MI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Romain Pape
|6:38.118
|+6.104
|1:13.255
|France
|GASGAS MC 250
250 All-Stars
Off the start in the 250 All-Stars race it was Slade Varola with the holeshot ahead of Noah Viney. Preston Boespflug slid out trying to get into second place in the second corner and it held up some of the field. Enzo Temmerman also went down on the first lap with Kelana Humphrey, and they were both way back.
Gavin Towers crashed hard while in fourth place on the second lap and was then being tended to by the medics as he finally got up and walked off under his own power. Drew Adams took over the lead as he passed Slade Varola by jumping just beyond the red cross flag area which was out for Towers. Mark Fineis also moved through into second place while Krystian Janik was all over Slade Varola for third.
Adams held a two second lead over Mark Fineis as they opened up the gap on Varola and Janik. The battle really was for third place as Janik was all over Varola trying to find a way to make the move.
Drew Adams would take the win in the 250 All-Stars ahead of Mark Fineis, Slade Varola, Krystian Janik, and Blake Gardner.
250SMX Moto 1
Hunter Lawrence was ruled out for the night after qualifying due to back tightness which took away one of our title contenders right away. As the gates dropped in 250SMX Moto 1, it was Jalek Swoll grabbing the holeshot alongside Haiden Deegan, but Tom Vialle snuck down the inside in the second corner to take over the lead.
Ryder DiFrancesco was up front early on, but he went down before the end of the second lap and was nearly dead last. Jo Shimoda crossed the line in 11th at the end of the first lap but was already up to eighth by the end of the second lap.
Jordon Smith made his way around Jalek Swoll for third while Deegan was going after Vialle for the lead, but Swoll passed him right back. Smith finally made it stick just a few turns later and Swoll now had RJ Hampshire breathing down his neck for the four spot. Hampshire got down the inside of Swoll the next lap and made the move into fourth place.
All of this battling was allowing Jo Shimoda to close up to the back of the group as it was still basically nose to tail at the front of the field. Shimoda made the move stick on Justin Cooper to get into sixth and he was also the fastest rider on the track as the race approached the mid-point.
Smith began catching Haiden Deegan for second and it lit a fire back under Deegan who closed back onto Vialle. It didn’t matter though as Smith passed Deegan into second place and it was a three-rider battle for the lead. Smith then went and passed Vialle for the lead as Deegan got passed by Hampshire for third! Suddenly Jo Shimoda was there in fifth right behind the man he needs to beat in Haiden Deegan.
Hampshire got around Vialle for second and then Deegan was trying to get Vialle for third when Shimoda snuck up and used a bit of a surprise attack to hit Deegan and push him off the track. Shimoda immediately went to work on Vialle for third to make sure he had a buffer between he and Deegan, but Vialle defended well.
Jordon Smith would take the win just narrowly holding off Hampshire as the checkered flag waved. Tom Vialle held onto third as he stuffed Shimoda to hold onto the spot on the final lap of the race.