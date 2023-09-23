The race we have all been waiting for is finally here, and there is much to keep an eye on when the clock strikes 7:00 p.m. (PST) on Saturday. The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final is the first of its kind, making this weekend increasingly interesting the closer we get to the gate drop. Luckily, Aaron Hansel and Sarah Whitmore have detailed some important storylines for us to have in mind when we watch the race this weekend. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for!

The Wave

The second 450 moto last week in Chicago was intense, with Ken Roczen refusing to let Jett Lawrence check out, and applying immense pressure in the closing stages of the race. Then, inexplicably, Lawrence simply pulled over and waved Roczen by. Afterward Lawrence explained that, since the overall win was in hand no matter what, he was trying to improve Roczen’s score in an effort to diminish Chase Sexton’s score. He also mentioned it was a gift to Roczen, whose second child had been born days earlier. Roczen didn’t seem to appreciate it, taking to Instagram to say, ‘Well I could care less about a “oh so kind baby gift” win from Jett. Thank you so much. I really appreciate it…’ Don’t expect Lawrence to be waving Roczen by again this weekend! -Aaron Hansel

