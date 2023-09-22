UnPhiltered

Another week, another column of your burning questions we fired at Phil Nicoletti. The #69 plate made it into last week's SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship playoff round yet again with his Last Chance Qualifier mastery. Filthy Phil got a holeshot last Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway and even led a few laps at the start of the moto. What will next weekend, the SMX finale, look like for the LCQ champ? The LA Memorial Coliseum is patiently waiting for the battle of all battles.
Phil,
OMG a holeshot!? Incredible! How’d you pull that against the factory bikes without the best gate pick? What was it like leading?
Jimmy Bling
To be honest, in the 450 class it is much more realistic to pull a holeshot on a privateer bike than in the 250—a 250 can only be so fast. But what a factory team does have is data—they can record all their starts from practice all day long. They can create a start map with more and less power depending on the dirt. It’s always a badass tool to have. Twisted does a great job for me, but to have the ability to do it on race day when no one is there is hard. Until you’re on a team that can fully access that capability and have someone who can change that stuff on the fly, then it’s hard. Back in the JGR days I had start maps for every single dirt composition. Hence why Barcia, myself, Brayton, and Grant could always be up front. Dean Baker and Mitchell Key had us dialed. But with all that, you still HAVE to be a good starter. This past weekend was very challenging. The ruts were 30 feet long. The shadow in the ruts were horrible. A lot of it comes down to technique. Or luck. In my case, it was most definitely luck. As far as leading. It wasn’t so great. I didn’t execute anything that I planned on the parade lap. Leading was short-lived.
Do the guys on the podium notice how hot the trophy girls are behind them? Or just us losers watching?
Sincerely,
Washed up
I honestly can’t even remember. As far as a rider, I think you’re still on such a high. I don’t think the chicks are at the top of the list at that point in time, haha. I think it’s just more of a podium filler. The rate at which the rider/trophy chick relationship works out isn’t that high. Been in the game for awhile and have seen it. But if it gives you losers something to look at while someone is rattling for sponsors then I don’t blame you. Enjoy it, haha.
Phil,
First off, congratulations on performing so well and being so consistent in the premier 450 class. Not easy. Especially for an old creaky guy like you. So, time to pat yourself on the back and stop being so hard on yourself. Give us a big Dungey smile!
Question: I’ve been to races for many years and I have seen Ricky C win by going into the corners a little deeper than the others, braking harder, holding more speed mid corner, and getting back on the throttle a bit earlier than the competition. Now, it seems like Jett Lawrence kinda just smoothly cruises through the corners at high speed without all the late, hard braking that used to be the fast way.
What is your take? Is Jett just a freak of nature, or does he have a new technique? Instead of training in Florida, is the next generation going to train in Australia?
Dave Hoatson
Chestertown MD
I mean, Ricky was an absolute hammerhead. He was just an absolute bulldog. Ricky and Jett are both freaks of nature. It’s just like anything in the world. Things are only remembered for what is relevant at that point in time. Could Jett be as smooth and consistent on the bikes Ricky was riding? I mean, there are so many variables that debunk this topic and it could be argued for days. Jett’s style, to me, is refreshing. Ricky’s style was bulldog, just like ET3. Chase’s swagger is badass. Deegan loves to be swinging Dixie. Hunter is as efficient as the energizer bunny. The boys are all next level. The speed Jett has, has now put everyone on notice. Now the speed has been elevated. Everyone will come to that speed in time. It’s just the evolution of our sport.