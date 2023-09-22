538 Miles: The Grand Canyon (AJ Pleasanton)

There was no shortage of excitement and drama at the second round of the SuperMotocross World Championship staged at Chicagoland Speedway. While the stars of our sport battled under the lights in hopes of securing their share of the $5.5 million dollar purse, the Supermini World All Star class put it all on the line, aiming to etch their names into the memories of spectators who might one day get in line for their autograph. Sure, these races are intended for the future stars of our sport to acclimate themselves to the atmosphere of racing in front of thousands of people, but let’s make something perfectly clear, these kids are there to do one thing: Win.

One young racer who stood out amongst the 22-rider field of Super Mini World All-Stars was without a doubt the #316, Canyon Richards. Hailing from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, this 15-year-old has already secured an impressive 110k followers on Instagram, and that might have something to do with the fact that he’s already won 81 different AMA Championships (and it would be 82 if he didn’t DNF'd the second moto at Loretta Lynn’s earlier this year from a last lap mishap.) You might think that it’s impossible for a kid Canyon's age to already have that many titles. The explanation is that he's a multi-talented athlete who also races in the woods at GNCC, enduro and hare scrambles. We’ve seen this before in the likes of riders like Aaron Plessinger, but in this day and age, a full commitment to both motocross and enduro is a rarity among top motocross amateurs.

Richards was ecstatic to be handpicked to race in the All-Stars, but there was a caveat. At 7:30 a.m., the very next morning, Richards was obligated to be on the line at a GNCC race in Beckley, West Virginia, which is exactly 538 miles from Chicagoland.

“The opportunity to race SMX was too good to pass up.” exclaimed Canyon. “I’m in a really close battle in the GNCC points and all we had to do was finish the race, load up the bike, and drive nine hours.”

Sounds like a rock-solid plan, right? Sadly, sometimes in racing, things don’t always go according to plan. Many of you might remember how Richards' night ended at Chicagoland. While running second place, and despite coming out of the inside rut a little sideways, Richards held it pinned and committed to clearing the finish line catapult. Reminiscent of Vincent Wey earlier in the race, Canyon miscalculated and cased the SX-sized jump, completely bottoming out the suspension on his KTM. The difference between the two was Vincent managed to save it. Canyon, on the other hand, landed in a soft spot, went over the bars and violently smashed himself into the ground. (Ironically, Vincent also crashed out casing a different jump later in the race. Luckily, he’s okay.) Canyon’s crash sent shockwaves through the stadium, and he was immediately attended to by the Alpinestars Medial Unit.

“I know could have played it safe and hit it from the outside,” explained Richards, “but I knew going inside a good place to save time. I was catching the leader. My best lap was two seconds faster. I wanted to win so bad, I was doing everything I could. I was even jumping triple-triple through the rollers before that right hander. No one else was doing that.”

This is the point of the story where audiences around the world wondered what became of Canyon Richards after the crash. In the television coverage of the race, he crashed mere seconds after race announcer, Jason Weigandt, vividly painted a picture of the journey the Richards family still had in front of them that night. There wasn’t a replay of the crash, and the cameras never revisited the scene. The viewers were left anxious and in suspense about the status of Canyon's condition. If you paused your TV the next time the race winner Carson Wood came around to the finish line, you would know that Canyon was placed on a stretcher, but that’s about it.

What followed the crash was nothing short of miraculous. Long story short, despite strong recommendations from the Alpinestars Medical Unit to head to the nearest hospital, Canyon and his family decided to continue on to West Virginia.

“My (right) leg was smoked, and I couldn’t walk, but I knew I still had to make it to the race,” Canyon told me. “I bareley slept that night I was in so much pain. We got to the track with just enough time to get my gear on and go to the line.”