SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Great Britain
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
Racer X Films: SMX Playoff Round 2 Race Examination

September 22, 2023 10:00am | by:

Jett Lawrence has received a written warning from AMA Pro Racing following his wave by and subsequent post-race comments from the second round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. We dissect what happened and why he received a warning, as well as look at some sneaky outside holeshots, why Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda may have been thinking about the long game, and what exactly happened to give Justin Cooper such a bad night at Chicagoland.

Film:  Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

