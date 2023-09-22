Jett Lawrence & Family Featured on ESPN.com

Check out the great write-up on Jett Lawrence’s undefeated season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship by ESPN senior writer Alyssa Roenigk, who penned the excellent feature on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch last August. Roenigk has covered motorsports for years and did a great job featuring the Lawrence family and their journey from Australia to Europe and now to the top of the sport in the U.S. It was quite a year for the brothers, who captured both the 250SX regional titles in Monster Energy AMA Supercross (Jett the 250SX West title, Hunter the 250SX East title), as well as both AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles (Hunter the 250cc title and Jett the 450cc title in only the fourth undefeated season in the sport's history). Now, the brothers are both set up for a shot at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) titles in their respective classes (Hunter enters the final in the 250SMX points lead, Jett enters the final two points behind Chase Sexton).

Meet Jett Lawrence, 'the Justin Bieber of motocross'