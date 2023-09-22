Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Great Britain
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
How to Watch: SMX World Championship Final & MXGP of Great Britain

September 22, 2023 12:00pm
On Saturday, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 9:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and USA. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the finale that will air at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action for the 19th and final round MXGP of Great Britain on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. Note: both the MXGP titles (Jorge Prado in MXGP and Andrea Adamo in MX2) are wrapped up. Read more on the champions below.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weeks off before the round 11 Buckwheat 100 GNCC October 7 and 8.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SuperMotocross World Championship Final SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain

     Sunday, September 24
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      September 23 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      September 23 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 24 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 24 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 24 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 24 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Awards 
      Live
      September 24 - 3:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      September 24 - 9:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      September 24 - 10:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Great Britain MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SuperMotocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

SMX World Championship Final

SMX World Championship Final Race Center

SMX World Championship Finale Injury Report

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 250SMX Provisional Entry List

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA United States
Revised: September 22 2023 - 11:57 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Updated Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale) - 450SMX Provisional Entry List

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, CA United States
Revised: September 15 2023 - 9:53 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP Live Timing

Racer X

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

LA Memorial Coliseum
Address: 3911 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Get tickets to the SMX World Championship Final.

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Race Weekend Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX World Championship Final

Friday, September 22, 2023 and Saturday, September 23, 2023 

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale)

    Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
    Los Angeles, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Friday
    8:00am 8:00am Industry Will Call Times
    8:00am 8:00am Registration Open
    8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Sound Testing
    9:00am 9:00am SuperMotocross Technical Inspection at AMA Semi
    11:00am 11:00am FanFest Open to Campers
    11:00am 11:00am Press Conference (SMX Main Stage)
    12:00pm 12:00pm Free 1
    12:15pm 12:15pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 1
    12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Seeded Free 1
    12:45pm 12:45pm 450SMX Seeded Free 1
    1:00pm 1:00pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 1
    1:10pm 1:10pm Track Maintenance
    1:15pm 1:15pm Free 2
    1:40pm 1:40pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 2
    1:55pm 1:55pm 250SMX Seeded Free 2
    2:10pm 2:10pm 450SMX Seeded Free 2
    2:25pm 2:25pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm Rider Autographs (Team Rigs)
    3:30pm 3:30pm Live Music (SMX Main Stage)
    4:30pm 4:30pm Pit Bike Superpole (Track/SRO only)
    6:00pm 6:00pm SMX Insider Live (SMX Main Stage)
    7:00pm 7:00pm Pit Bike Moto 1 / Moto 2
    7:30pm 7:30pm Movie Night (Played on big screens)
    9:00pm 9:00pm Lights Out
    Saturday
    8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Industry Will Call Times
    12:00pm 12:00pm Doors for General Public
    12:00pm 12:00pm FanFest
    12:00pm 12:00pm Rider Track Walk
    12:30pm 12:30pm Riders Meeting (Podium)
    12:45pm 12:45pm Chapel Service (Podium)
    1:05pm 1:05pm Free 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1
    2:20pm 2:20pm Qualifying 1
    2:30pm 2:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    2:40pm 2:40pm Track Maintenance
    2:55pm 2:55pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2
    3:10pm 3:10pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 2
    3:25pm 3:25pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 2
    3:40pm 3:40pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2
    3:55pm 3:55pm Qualifying 2
    4:05pm 4:05pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:15pm 4:15pm Track Maintenance
    4:20pm 4:20pm Free 2
    4:30pm 4:30pm 250SMX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:40pm 4:40pm 450SMX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:46pm 4:46pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:56pm 4:56pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:00pm 7:00pm 250 Moto 1 Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    7:06pm 7:06pm 250SMX Moto 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    7:28pm 7:28pm 250 Moto 1 - Victory Circle Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    7:33pm 7:33pm 450 Moto 1 Sighting Lap
    7:39pm 7:39pm 450SMX Moto 1
    8:01pm 8:01pm 450 Moto 1 - Victory Circle
    8:06pm 8:06pm 250 Futures All-Stars Sighting Lap
    8:10pm 8:10pm Main Event (4 Laps)
    8:22pm 8:22pm 250 Futures All-Stars - Victory Circle
    8:32pm 8:32pm Intermission
    8:35pm 8:35pm Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:47pm 8:47pm 250 Moto 2 Sighting Lap
    8:53pm 8:53pm 250SMX Moto 2
    9:15pm 9:15pm 250 Moto 2 - Victory Circle
    9:20pm 9:20pm 250SMX Overall
    9:23pm 9:23pm 450 Moto 2 Sighting Lap
    9:29pm 9:29pm 450SMX Moto 2
    9:51pm 9:51pm 450 Moto 2 - Victory Circle
    10:00pm 10:00pm 450SMX Overall
SuperMotocross World Championship Final SuperMotocross Schedule

November 2023 Issue Now Available
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now