On Saturday, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 9:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and USA. Below is the full broadcast schedule.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the finale that will air at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action for the 19th and final round MXGP of Great Britain on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. Note: both the MXGP titles (Jorge Prado in MXGP and Andrea Adamo in MX2) are wrapped up. Read more on the champions below.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weeks off before the round 11 Buckwheat 100 GNCC October 7 and 8.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
- SuperMotocross
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 9:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 25 - 1:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Great BritainSunday, September 24
- MX2 QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 12:15 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveSeptember 24 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveSeptember 24 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveSeptember 24 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 24 - 12:00 PM
- MXGP AwardsLiveSeptember 24 - 3:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2September 24 - 9:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2September 24 - 10:00 PM
Other Links
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
General
SMX World Championship Final
SMX World Championship Final Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Follow
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Twitter — @SuperMotocross
Instagram — @SuperMotocross
Facebook — @SuperMotocross
YouTube — SuperMotocross
Other Info
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
LA Memorial Coliseum
Address: 3911 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Race Weekend Schedule
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
SMX World Championship Final
Friday, September 22, 2023 and Saturday, September 23, 2023
- SuperMotocross
Local Time () Track Time (PDT) Friday 8:00am 8:00am Industry Will Call Times 8:00am 8:00am Registration Open 8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Sound Testing 9:00am 9:00am SuperMotocross Technical Inspection at AMA Semi 11:00am 11:00am FanFest Open to Campers 11:00am 11:00am Press Conference (SMX Main Stage) 12:00pm 12:00pm Free 1 12:15pm 12:15pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 1 12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Seeded Free 1 12:45pm 12:45pm 450SMX Seeded Free 1 1:00pm 1:00pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 1 1:10pm 1:10pm Track Maintenance 1:15pm 1:15pm Free 2 1:40pm 1:40pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 2 1:55pm 1:55pm 250SMX Seeded Free 2 2:10pm 2:10pm 450SMX Seeded Free 2 2:25pm 2:25pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 2 2:35pm 2:35pm Rider Autographs (Team Rigs) 3:30pm 3:30pm Live Music (SMX Main Stage) 4:30pm 4:30pm Pit Bike Superpole (Track/SRO only) 6:00pm 6:00pm SMX Insider Live (SMX Main Stage) 7:00pm 7:00pm Pit Bike Moto 1 / Moto 2 7:30pm 7:30pm Movie Night (Played on big screens) 9:00pm 9:00pm Lights Out Saturday 8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Industry Will Call Times 12:00pm 12:00pm Doors for General Public 12:00pm 12:00pm FanFest 12:00pm 12:00pm Rider Track Walk 12:30pm 12:30pm Riders Meeting (Podium) 12:45pm 12:45pm Chapel Service (Podium) 1:05pm 1:05pm Free 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 1:50pm 1:50pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 2:20pm 2:20pm Qualifying 1 2:30pm 2:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1 2:40pm 2:40pm Track Maintenance 2:55pm 2:55pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2 3:10pm 3:10pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 2 3:25pm 3:25pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 2 3:40pm 3:40pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2 3:55pm 3:55pm Qualifying 2 4:05pm 4:05pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:15pm 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:20pm 4:20pm Free 2 4:30pm 4:30pm 250SMX Last Chance Qualifier 4:40pm 4:40pm 450SMX Last Chance Qualifier 4:46pm 4:46pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:56pm 4:56pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies 7:00pm 7:00pm 250 Moto 1 Sighting Lap 7:06pm 7:06pm 250SMX Moto 1 7:28pm 7:28pm 250 Moto 1 - Victory Circle 7:33pm 7:33pm 450 Moto 1 Sighting Lap 7:39pm 7:39pm 450SMX Moto 1 8:01pm 8:01pm 450 Moto 1 - Victory Circle 8:06pm 8:06pm 250 Futures All-Stars Sighting Lap 8:10pm 8:10pm Main Event (4 Laps) 8:22pm 8:22pm 250 Futures All-Stars - Victory Circle 8:32pm 8:32pm Intermission 8:35pm 8:35pm Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:47pm 8:47pm 250 Moto 2 Sighting Lap 8:53pm 8:53pm 250SMX Moto 2 9:15pm 9:15pm 250 Moto 2 - Victory Circle 9:20pm 9:20pm 250SMX Overall 9:23pm 9:23pm 450 Moto 2 Sighting Lap 9:29pm 9:29pm 450SMX Moto 2 9:51pm 9:51pm 450 Moto 2 - Victory Circle 10:00pm 10:00pm 450SMX Overall