FLY Racing Debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SMX Finale
September 22, 2023 1:00pm | by: Press Release
The following press release is from Fly Racing:
FLY Racing debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SuperMotocross World Championship Finale
Boise, ID - FLY Racing is excited to launch its newest Limited Edition Racewear, EVO LE Podium. The EVO-DST line has long been known as the ultimate in premium racewear. Proudly boasting an industry first BOA Closure System in 2016, this line is a favorite amongst our pro athletes for its best-in-class performance and cherished by consumers for its durability.
Watch for FLY Racing athletes to debut the EVO LE Podium line at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finale in Los Angeles, California, on September 23rd, 2023.
For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.
FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-001 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-003 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-004 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-005 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-006 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-007 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-008 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-009 FLY Racing FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-010 FLY Racing