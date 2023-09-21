Well, here we are. Already at the end of the very first SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), and with multiple riders in both classes each having extremely strong shots at the title, and the huge payout that comes with it ($1 million in the 450 class and $500,000 in the 250 class). Things are sure to get spicy in the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, but who exactly is in strong contention? Let’s jump right into it for a look at how things could play out this weekend.

The points payout is triple this Saturday, which changes the dynamic substantially. In the 250 Class, the realistic contenders are Hunter Lawrence (89 points), Jo Shimoda (86 points), and Haiden Deegan (82 points). Normally in this situation Deegan would need a little help to get his hands on the title, but with the points paying triple, he’s in control of his own destiny—as are Lawrence and Shimoda. A win from any of them brings home the championship, no matter what.