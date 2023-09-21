WATCH: ANIMATED TRACK MAP FOR SMX ROUNDS 1, 2, AND 3

As for the track, it’s much more supercross than the prior two SMX playoff layouts. It feels very Monster Energy Cup on paper; a supercross track without whoops and a fast outside-the-stadium excursion. The start is a long, standard straightaway with an extended left hand sweeper. The first corner leads to a quick triple (might be a double immediately off the start) and then a trickier triple or quad. Getting up and over at least the triple portion will be critical, as this is a tall third jump and would significantly increase laptimes to touch the front side of that jump. The difference between the triple and quad will likely be inconsequential but 450s will certainly go for the whole kit and kaboodle. A standard supercross triple ends the section and sends riders firing into a left hand 180 bowl berm.

Exiting the bowl berm presents a rhythm lane with options. At first glance, tripling from the first corner looks ideal. The caveat is that it sets riders up to leap from a tabletop-takeoff, likely sending riders higher than preferred. If riders choose to double from the corner, they could then quad over the tabletop entirely and then double into the next corner. That would also allow them to “race” through the corner without the required patience and set up to seat-bounce triple. Watch for the 450s to try a few different things here as the initial triple will be easier to get (more torque on the 450).

A right hand bowl berm leads to the finish line jump and a small, slow double just after landing. The reason the double will be very slow is that there is a left hand, flat 90 degree corner on the landing of the double that leads to crossing the start straight (also the mechanics’ area). Riders will want to land on their right side of this double and sweep across the flat 90 with momentum.