This is it! The finale of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) is upon us. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum plays host to the grand poobah event of 2023. The series hasn’t visited the home of the USC Trojans since 1998, meaning none of the current riders have ever competed at this venue. The most iconic aspect of the racetrack will of course be the peristyle section that takes riders out of the stadium itself and onto the area that hosted last October’s introductory press conference. Having raced this event in 1998, I can confirm that there is nothing similar to the peristyle dynamic in all of racing. The history that those pillars have seen is enough to humble even the least informed.
As for the track, it’s much more supercross than the prior two SMX playoff layouts. It feels very Monster Energy Cup on paper; a supercross track without whoops and a fast outside-the-stadium excursion. The start is a long, standard straightaway with an extended left hand sweeper. The first corner leads to a quick triple (might be a double immediately off the start) and then a trickier triple or quad. Getting up and over at least the triple portion will be critical, as this is a tall third jump and would significantly increase laptimes to touch the front side of that jump. The difference between the triple and quad will likely be inconsequential but 450s will certainly go for the whole kit and kaboodle. A standard supercross triple ends the section and sends riders firing into a left hand 180 bowl berm.
Exiting the bowl berm presents a rhythm lane with options. At first glance, tripling from the first corner looks ideal. The caveat is that it sets riders up to leap from a tabletop-takeoff, likely sending riders higher than preferred. If riders choose to double from the corner, they could then quad over the tabletop entirely and then double into the next corner. That would also allow them to “race” through the corner without the required patience and set up to seat-bounce triple. Watch for the 450s to try a few different things here as the initial triple will be easier to get (more torque on the 450).
A right hand bowl berm leads to the finish line jump and a small, slow double just after landing. The reason the double will be very slow is that there is a left hand, flat 90 degree corner on the landing of the double that leads to crossing the start straight (also the mechanics’ area). Riders will want to land on their right side of this double and sweep across the flat 90 with momentum.
After crossing the start, a left hand bowl berm opens up to another start straight crossing, this time diagonally. The track straightens back up in the middle of LA Coliseum before an up-and-over tunnel jump, and an immediate single jump (could someone go huge and all the way over this?). A fast triple leads riders towards the infamous peristyle section as they double onto the flat area up top. Riders will accelerate underneath the peristyle section and into a flat 90 degree right hand corner, bending slowly around the outside portion of the track.
An inside-outside option (interesting setup) leads riders back through their choice of peristyle columns. They will descend back into the Coliseum with speed and head into the sand section of this course. The sand will be fast and treacherous, oddly built jumps designed to keep riders on their toes.
More uncertainty arrives next as a bowl berm leads riders parallel to the sand, finding more oddly built jumps but back to the clay found on the rest of the track. Another bowl berm ends the section and chutes riders into a short straight and then underneath the tunnel jump. That flat chute underneath the tunnel doesn’t last long, though, as riders climb a vertical wall and into an elevated right hand corner. Watch for riders to use this wall as a bit of a “hip jump,” bending to the right in mid-air to connect the sections.
Riders will accelerate across the first turn and into a tall single jump that will slow things down but also open up a block passing opportunity for those willing to jump deep to the inside of the next bowl berm.
The final section before re-entering turn one is a small set of four rolling whoops that will likely be jumped all in one swoop.
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 9:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 25 - 1:00 AM
Who’s Hot
Jett Lawrence got back to his winning ways in Chicago with a 1-2 score. His mid-race move and post-race comments have created a stir this week, but the only thing that really matters is how things turn out in LA.
Chase Sexton didn’t have his best night at round two but he is still the points leader going into the finale.
Ken Roczen won the second moto and looked great doing it. He mentioned that he wasn’t exactly thrilled with the “baby gift” that Jett gave him but again, that will all get sorted this coming Saturday.
Aaron Plessinger turned in some incredibly fast laps on Saturday and is lurking in the SMX points standings.
Phil Nicoletti led the second moto for a minute there and sits 14th in SMX points.
Hunter Lawrence regained the 250SMX points lead in Chicago with a 1-1 score.
Jo Shimoda woulda-coulda-shoulda won the overall but a mechanical difficulty late in moto two derailed that plan. He is still on the best form of his career and enters a winner-takes-all scenario for LA.
Who’s Not
Tom Vialle’s title hopes took a hit on Saturday as his KTM was stuck in second gear during moto two (leading to a DNF).
Chris Blose got penalized for cutting a corner in the LCQ at Charlotte and then just couldn’t come to terms with the tricky Chicago racetrack during the LCQ this past Saturday. Tough couple of rounds for the 57.
Supermini riders were going down en masse during Saturday night’s main event. A few scary crashes thankfully didn’t leave anyone seriously injured.
Bold Predictions
Elon Musk retains Jett Lawrence’s services as SpaceX works through the astrophysics computations for putting a man on Mars.
Chase Sexton throws Kenny a baby shower in LA, mortified he forgot a gift for Kenny last weekend.
Suzuki personnel prepare a recon team to catch and immediately analyze Haiden Deegan’s YZ250 in the event he ghost rides his race bike.
My Picks
250
Hunter Lawrence
Jo Shimoda
Haiden Deegan
450
Jett Lawrence
Chase Sexton
Kenny Roczen