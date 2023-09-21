Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
News
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule

Save 25% on SMX Final Tickets

September 21, 2023 9:00am | by:
Save 25% on SMX Final Tickets

 The SMX Finals are coming to LA

Offer code can be used toward purchase of up to eight (8) Reserved Seat Tickets. Limit one (1) offer code per transaction. No double discounts. Must be redeemed at time of ticket purchase. Savings coupon/offer code has no cash value and cannot be sold. Tickets are subject to availability. Restrictions, exclusions and additional fees may apply. Excludes premium seats. Offer only valid on select price levels. Redeem offer at ticketmaster.com. Redeem early for best seat selection. Savings are applied to market price at point of purchase (exclusive of applicable charges and fees). Offer expires 9/22/23 at 11:59pm and is not valid day of show.

BUY TICKETS HERE 

MX Sports


Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now