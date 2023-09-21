Ryan Dungey Foundation Ride Day Set for Fox Raceway on September 24

The ride day at Fox Raceway is an open event to all and presents the ideal opportunity to embrace our collective love of two wheels and introduce the next generation to this thrill first-hand. It is a day everyone can experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment. Best of all, with your support, the valuable funds raised will further drive our commitment to helping children live a healthy lifestyle and support the fight against childhood cancer.

Last year's event attracted more than 200 registered participants to Fox Raceway, as virtual riders, spectators, newcomers, beginners, and experienced riders all came together as a community to share in the passion for being on two wheels. We are looking forward to bringing back our key partners, several of the two-wheel industry’s most recognizable and influential brands — including founding partner and event host Fox Racing and our largest fundraising team, Moto 4 Kids Racing. All attendees, regardless of ability, will have the chance to engage with Ryan and take advantage of the presence from a variety of event vendors, including exclusive event day apparel from Fox Racing. In addition to the purchase of an event day ticket, participants will have the opportunity to create fundraising pages to generate additional funds for the chance of great prizes.

“All of us at Fox Racing are excited to continue our work with the Ryan Dungey Foundation and look forward to the annual Opportunity Awaits Ride Day at Fox Raceway,” says Austin Hoover, Fox Racing Global Director of Sports Marketing & Athlete Development. “As a founding partner of the Foundation, we are proud to be a part of all of the amazing work that Ryan and his team have done in the last year and look forward to another fun day at the track. We’re raising money for great causes, and let’s be honest - who wouldn’t want to spin some laps with Ryan Dungey while doing so?”