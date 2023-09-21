Leum Oehlhof Suffers Broken Ankles in Supercross Training Crash

Supercross is no joke and takes time to learn. Young amateur races grow up racing motocross all around the world, but few are exposed to supercross tracks on the caliber of Monster Energy AMA Supercross until the time comes when they are actually ready enough—if even at all. Naturally, there is still a steep learning curve that the discipline brings, but those looking to turn full-time professional motocross racers in the U.S. scene need to be able to race supercross on top of motocross.

Unfortunately, amateur racer Leum Oehlhof suffered an injury while training supercross on Tuesday. The 17-year-old second-generation rider posted the news of his injury to Instagram.